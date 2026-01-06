Photo (left): Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images; Photo (right): Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Corporation for Public Broadcasting dissolved by board after 58 years of funding PBS and NPR
January 05, 2026
Republicans had pulled funding after years of criticism over left-wing bias.
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has been officially dissolved by its board of directors after Republican cuts to funding for PBS and NPR.
The CPB provided funding for public news for 58 years but was plagued by criticism from the right that it supported left-wing policies and the agenda of the Democratic party.
'Americans will never again have to worry that a single cent will go towards CPB's radical programming.'
The organization released a statement Monday confirming the vote for dissolution.
"For more than half a century, CPB existed to ensure that all Americans — regardless of geography, income, or background — had access to trusted news, educational programming, and local storytelling," said CPB president and CEO Patricia Harrison.
She went on to call the vote the fulfillment of a "profound" responsibility.
"CPB's final act would be to protect the integrity of the public media system and the democratic values by dissolving, rather than allowing the organization to remain defunded and vulnerable to additional attacks," she added.
Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana welcomed the news and mocked the CPB.
"The Corporation for Public Broadcasting — which funneled your money to NPR and PBS to call birds, roads, and country music racist — is officially DISSOLVED," he wrote. "Good riddance."
Republicans had criticized public funding for NPR and PBS, while Democrats had criticized defunding efforts as deleterious for rural areas and other underserved communities.
"Excellent news," replied Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri.
"Now, Americans will never again have to worry that a single cent will go towards CPB's radical programming," Schmitt continued.
The CPB previously announced in August that it would begin winding down operations, scale down its employees, and hand out whatever funds it had left over after the Republican cuts.
