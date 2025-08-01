Corporation for Public Broadcasting shuts down after Trump pulls federal funding

The fallout from federal defunding hit the Corporation for Public Broadcasting so hard that it is shutting down, according to a statement from the CPB.

After years of Republican grousing about federal funding for public broadcasting, President Donald Trump took action and ended funding for the CPB and National Public Radio.

'Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations.'

"The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced today that it will begin an orderly wind-down of its operations following the passage of a federal rescissions package and the release of the Senate Appropriations Committee's FY 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-H) appropriations bill, which excludes funding for CPB for the first time in more than five decades," the statement read.

The nonprofit private corporation was established by Congress in 1967 to funnel money to public radio and television stations across the country. The CPB said in its statement that its purpose was to support "educational content, locally relevant journalism, emergency communications, cultural programming, and essential services" through public broadcasting.

"Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations," said Patricia Harrison, the president and CEO of the CPB. "CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care."

Critics of public broadcasting funding have pointed to numerous examples of left-wing bias in reporting to justify pulling back support taken from the taxpayer.

Many on the left have reacted with unhinged outrage and proclamations that Trump is plunging America into fascism.

