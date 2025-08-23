Male HS choral director arrested on sex trafficking charges, accused of meeting underage student through LGBTQ dating app

A Massachusetts music teacher is accused of sex trafficking by paying a minor — whom he met through an LGBTQ dating app — for sex acts.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said in a press release, "A Brockton High School instructor has been arraigned on human trafficking charges after an investigation by the Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced."

'We are deeply troubled by the allegations in this case.'

Matthew Cunningham, 35, was arrested at his Brockton home around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday by members of the Massachusetts State Police Special Services Section High Risk Victim Squad and Brockton Police.

Cunningham pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual conduct for a fee and trafficking of a person for sexual servitude during his arraignment in Brockton District Court.

Cunningham's bail was set at $25,000.

However, the judge set specific conditions if he is released on bail.

The Enterprise reported that bail conditions include "home confinement with GPS monitoring, staying away from and not contacting the victim, staying away from Brockton High School, refraining from using social media, relinquishing his passport, and staying in Massachusetts."

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said the child sex crime charges stem from months-long investigations by Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police.

"The allegations are that on April 27, 2025, Cunningham met up with an underage male victim, performed a sexual act on the victim, and then paid the victim on an app," the DA's office stated. "App administrators contacted the FBI after flagging the monetary transaction between an adult and a minor."

Assistant District Attorney Jason Blanchette claimed Cunningham asked the alleged victim if he was willing to engage in sex acts for money through Grindr — a dating app geared toward the LGBTQ+ community, the Enterprise reported.

More from the outlet:

After connecting on the app, Cunningham allegedly picked up the victim and drove him to his house, where he paid the victim for sex acts, Blanchette said. [...]



After the encounter, the prosecution said the victim recognized Cunningham as the choral director at his school and grew uncomfortable with the encounter.

Brendan Kelly — Cunningham's court-appointed defense attorney — said his client was not aware that the alleged victim was under 18 years old or that he was a student at Brockton High School.

According to Grindr's community guidelines, users on the dating app must be at least 18 years old.

Brockton Public Schools said Cunningham was placed on paid administrative leave as soon as school officials found out about the allegations.

"Brockton Public Schools learned today of the arrest of Brockton High School teacher Matthew Cunningham, and he was immediately placed on paid administrative leave," Brockton Public Schools said in a statement released on Tuesday, according to CBS News. "We are deeply troubled by the allegations in this case."

The ongoing investigation will include a forensic examination of Cunningham’s cell phone, according to the district attorney's office.

Cunningham is scheduled for a Sept. 18 court appearance.

