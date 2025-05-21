Florida teacher accused of 'disturbing' sexual misconduct against student — including in classroom just hours before arrest

A Florida teacher is accused of engaging in an illicit sexual relationship with a student that authorities said amounts to a betrayal.

On Friday, 27-year-old Brooke Anderson was arrested after allegations of a sexual relationship with a student surfaced.

'This teacher betrayed the trust of a student, a school, and an entire community.'

Anderson has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Citing booking records, People magazine reported that the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office booked Anderson into jail on Friday and that she was released the following day after a judge set her bail at $45,000 — $15,000 for each of the three counts.

Anderson is a science teacher at Riverview High School.

The student allegedly disclosed that the relationship with the teacher began in September 2024.

Police said the relationship started with sexually explicit text messages. However, the relationship reportedly escalated to physical encounters in the weeks leading up to the arrest.

The student claimed to have had multiple instances of sexual encounters with Anderson, according to police.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "The most recent incident occurred the morning of May 16, inside Anderson’s classroom before the start of the school day."

A few hours after the alleged sexual assault, police arrested Anderson.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister stated, "This teacher betrayed the trust of a student, a school, and an entire community."

"What should have been a safe, supportive environment for learning was exploited for abuse," Chronister added. "Her actions are criminal, calculated, and deeply disturbing."

This investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Detectives monitored a phone call between the student and teacher on Friday, according to the affidavit obtained by the Tampa Bay Times. During the phone call, Anderson acknowledged the three instances of sexual encounters, the affidavit said.

Anderson has worked at Riverview High School since she joined the Hillsborough County Public Schools district in November 2021.

A district spokesperson said Anderson passed all required screenings and background checks before being hired.

Anderson is no longer listed as a district staff member, according to an archived version of the district's website.

Anderson has been suspended but faces termination pending an investigation's findings.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

