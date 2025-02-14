Teacher accused of sex with special-needs student; allegedly gave boy fentanyl, told him to 'shoot' faculty member

A former Colorado paraprofessional admitted to sexually assaulting an underage special-needs student. The former instructor also was accused of providing the minor with fentanyl and allegedly telling the boy to bring a gun to school to "shoot another faculty member."

In November, 28-year-old Imagine Kay Ewer pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the first degree. Both are felonies.

'Evidence of frequent sexual encounters, constant digital communication, inclusive of repeated derogatory remarks directed at the victim, and the introduction of drugs, alcohol, and weapons.'

As part of a plea deal, three other felony counts and one misdemeanor were dismissed.

Ewer recently was sentenced to four years in jail.

Following her sentence, Ewer will be on probation in the Sex Offender Intensive Supervision program for 10 years to life. Jefferson County District Court Judge Chantel E. Contiguglia ordered that probation officers have access to Ewer's electronic devices.

During sentencing, the mother of the victim declared that Ewer "preyed" on her son.

"The defendant preyed on my son, leading him to believe she genuinely cared for him, all while exploiting him for money and manipulating him into thinking he was 'the one,'" the mom said. "What makes this even more painful is that I trusted the defendant. … Had I known what was truly happening, I would never have allowed her such close access to him."

At her sentencing, Ewer said, “I just want to apologize to the victim and the victim’s family. I'm really sorry; this will never happen again."

Ewer had worked at the Brady Exploration School in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.

In November 2023, the Lakewood Police Department received a tip that a teacher at the school allegedly noticed "inappropriate writing" on a student's class worksheets. Police launched an investigation.

Staff members told investigators they witnessed Ewer expressing "favoritism" toward a 16-year-old student.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office stated that detectives discovered “evidence of frequent sexual encounters, constant digital communication, inclusive of repeated derogatory remarks directed at the victim, and the introduction of drugs, alcohol, and weapons."

Police said they found evidence of an inappropriate relationship between Ewer and the underage boy that began around September 2023.

Ewer was arrested in January 2024.

During the trial, First Judicial District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Prosecutor Brynn Chase accused Ewer of providing illicit substances to the boy, including fentanyl. The paraprofessional allegedly instructed the special-needs student to "shoot" a faculty member at the school.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a statement, "In the 'thousands upon thousands upon thousands' of text messages, the defendant would repeatedly assert that she wanted the victim to bring a gun to their sexual encounters and even directed the child victim 'to bring the gun to school and shoot another faculty member in the leg,' said Chase."

Ewer had been employed by the Jefferson County Public Schools from 2015 to 2023, which included positions as a school nurse, a paraprofessional, and a teaching assistant.

Chase noted that "multiple individuals in positions of trust" have been accused of child sex crimes in the past year.

"Over the past year, multiple individuals in positions of trust within Jefferson County have been accused and charged with similar offenses," Chase said. "While the school district plays a critical role in addressing and preventing such behavior, the criminal justice system’s ability to offer accountability only comes through collaboration and a common goal of safety."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!