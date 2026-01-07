​Microsoft CEO: AI 'slop' is good for you — or at least for your 'human potential'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says the general public is looking at artificial intelligence through the wrong lens.

In a recent blog post, the India-born executive told readers to start viewing AI platforms as "bicycles for the mind."

'While AI can improve efficiency, it may also reduce critical engagement.'

Nadella explained that he prefers users would think of AI "as a scaffolding for human potential vs. a substitute" for human labor.

This scaffolding should be used to achieve goals, not replace humans in their roles, he continued, before saying debates around AI should not include an argument as to whether or not something is "slop."

"We need to get beyond the arguments of slop vs. sophistication and develop a new equilibrium in terms of our 'theory of the mind' that accounts for humans being equipped with these new cognitive amplifier tools as we relate to each other. This is the product design question we need to debate and answer."

"Slop" was named as Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year for 2025 and was defined as "digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence."

With this definition in mind, it is no wonder that Nadella would rather his users shy away from using such a term.

The blog post, titled "Looking Ahead to 2026," envisioned a world where it is not even considered to not integrate AI into regular tasks.

Society must account for AI's "'jagged' edges" and enable rich and safe "tools use" to advance to proper "scaffolds," Nadella claimed.

Consistently using this term to imply assistance in man-made projects en masse, Nadella described the use of AI as necessary in the face of "scarce energy, compute, and talent" resources.

"If Nadella wants people to stop referring to AI output as slop, then the AIs should be improved so they no longer produce slop," said Josh Centers, a tech expert from Chapter House.

Interestingly enough, the very same slop that generative AI models have produced recently have actually not enhanced human thinking, according to studies. As PC Gamer noted, Microsoft even co-authored a study that showed reliance on AI models can reduce independent problem-solving capabilities.

"Surprisingly, while AI can improve efficiency, it may also reduce critical engagement, particularly in routine or lower-stakes tasks in which users simply rely on AI, raising concerns about long-term reliance and diminished independent problem-solving," the paper revealed.

The study also noted that AI tools "appear to reduce the perceived effort required for critical thinking tasks among knowledge workers, especially when they have higher confidence in AI capabilities."

Content creator Kabrutus — who represents a community of more than 470,000 disenfranchised gamers — has heavily criticized AI when it does churn out "slop."

"I think Nadella's main goal on wanting us to stop using the term 'slop' to refer to their AI is because he realizes AI is perceived as something very negative on many different fronts," he said.

He added, "Nadella is trying to make people stop using this term while the 'AI culture' is still small, because it's easier. Once AI gets HUGE, and pretty much everybody calls it 'slop,' it will be impossible to revert the situation."

"Why is he so worried about it?" the Brazilian asked. "Because AI is going to be one of the flagships of 'his' company in the near future, and if people perceive AI as 'slop' it will be much harder to sell them AI-based products, right?"

Meanwhile, Lewis Brackpool, U.K. director of investigations for Restore Britain, said he sees slop as something that defines "meaningless, talentless content creation that numbs the brain" and is plastered all over social media.

Brackpool explained that asking people not to use the term "slop" seems like "a marketing tool to prevent criticism of a product that could hurt sales numbers" and act as a coping mechanism for a company because "their product likely sucks."

