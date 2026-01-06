Jasmine Crockett melts down on 'The View' over 'racist' jab from JD Vance — and claims Republicans are disturbed by her

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas lashed out at Vice President JD Vance over comments he made ridiculing her "street-girl persona" as fake.

Crockett was asked by Joy Behar to respond to Vance's comments when she appeared on "The View" on Tuesday.

'Let me be clear: I understand what happens in the streets, but I don't have to, quote, unquote, be a "street girl!"'

"She wants to be a senator, though her street-girl persona is about as real as her nails!" Vance said to loud applause from a Turning Point USA audience.

"So, first of all, my nails are real!" Crockett replied to laughter from the studio crowd.

"But I will say, what a lot of people don't understand ... is that Republicans are a lot better at doing focus groups. Right?" she added. "And so Democrats, we rely on poll, poll, poll, but focus groups allow you to kind of get down to the nitty-gritty of why people feel a certain way about certain things."

Crockett is running for a U.S. Senate seat from Texas after Republicans redrew their congressional district lines to increase their odds of winning the midterm elections.

"Well, I can tell you that right now, what disturbs them is that I am able to get at a demographic that Democrats have been losing. Consistently in third-party polls, as well as my internal polling, it shows that those that don't have a college degree, by over 70%, choose me," she continued.

"Well, that's a demographic that we've been losing — so now he's like, 'No no no, it's all fake. Don't believe that.' No, the reality is that I was a criminal defense attorney. I was a public defender. I am somebody who walked into plenty of jails and dealt with real killers," Crockett said.

"So let me be clear: I understand what happens in the streets, but I don't have to, quote, unquote, be a 'street girl,'" she concluded.

RELATED: Jasmine Crockett stumbles when confronted with her past comments insulting Latino voters

"Don't you think that that's racist? What is it?" Behar asked.

"Joy, you know it's racist!" Crockett replied. "We know that, right?"

Video of Crockett's comments were posted to social media.

Crockett is ahead of her competitor for the Democratic nomination, according to a recent poll.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!