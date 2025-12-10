Jasmine Crockett stumbles when confronted with her past comments insulting Latino voters

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas is already having to face the consequences of making outrageous statements to gain attention and prominence.

After she announced on Monday that she was running for a U.S. Senate seat, Crockett was made to answer for insulting comments she made about Latino voters. She was confronted by Jake Tapper on his CNN show, "The Lead," on Tuesday about the comments in a 2024 Vanity Fair interview after he read a long passage to provide context.

'I don't believe that the people that voted for Trump believe in what they're actually getting.'

She told Vanity Fair that Latino voters had a "slave mentality" when supporting the immigration policies of President Donald Trump.

"It almost reminds me of what people would talk about when they would talk about kind of like 'slave mentality' and the hate that some slaves would have for themselves," she said in 2024. "It's almost like a slave mentality that they have. It is wild to me when I hear how anti-immigrant they are as immigrants, many of them. I'm talking about people that literally just got here and can barely vote that are having this kind of attitude."

Tapper pressed her to explain the comments.

"Now, about the time that that was published last year, around a million Latino voters in Texas were voting for Trump," Tapper said. "Do they all have slave mentality?"

"No, and that's not what that said at all, to be clear. It did not say that every Latino has that type of mentality," she claimed.

"No, no, but the ones that vote for people who believe in strong — or Trump's immigration policy," Tapper interjected.

"I don't believe that the people that voted for Trump believe in what they're actually getting. That is number one. What Trump said is that he was going to kick out the bad guys. And that's what I was talking about," she responded.

Crockett went on to say that she was referring to some Latino Trump supporters regretting their vote after seeing that federal officers were also detaining migrants without criminal warrants.

RELATED: Jasmine Crockett calls Trump a 'piece of s**t' during rant at left-wing rally

She then tried to explain her point but ended up flustered and instead meandered in her response.

"Why is it that they believe that they can win Latinos down here? Like, I don't understand what's happening," she added. "And there were people that were saying that they had fought and they had done everything the right way and that there were bad people that were coming that were doing it the wrong way. And so they were saying, 'No, we left.' And I mean, when you think about people that are leaving asylum, they are leaving areas and situations that they feel like are harmful to them. So yes, they're like, 'No, I don't want to be in this dangerous situation.' And that's what I meant."

Video of the interaction was posted to social media.

Crockett made a name for herself, partly on extreme comments she has made against the president and his supporters.

"What is happening? Like, this is not America! This is a terrible nightmare!" she said about Trump's policies in August. "Somebody slap me and wake me the f**k up, 'cuz I'm ready to get on with it!"

She said that she jumped into the U.S. Senate race out of a desire to mete out karma against Texas Republicans who passed a redistricting map to favor their party in the midterms.

