Illinois governor signs law to counter Trump administration's 'depravity' — DHS fires back immediately

Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said a new bill he signed on Tuesday is intended to limit the "depravity" of the Trump administration, but government officials say it's unconstitutional.

The law restricts federal immigration enforcement outside of state courthouses and allows residents to sue federal immigration agents if they believe their civil rights have been violated. It also restricts similar operations near hospitals, university campuses, and day-care centers.

'Dropping your kid off at day care, going to the doctor, or attending classes should not be a life-altering task.'

"The idea that the Trump administration wants to prevent people from attending courts, doing their civic duty, and protecting public safety just boggles the mind," Pritzker said about the law.

School officials are prohibited under the new law from reporting the immigration status of a student, employee, or another person associated with the student or employee.

"Today, I've signed into law legislation that expands legal protections for the people of Illinois," the governor wrote in a post on social media. "Dropping your kid off at day care, going to the doctor, or attending classes should not be a life-altering task. We will counter the Trump Administration's depravity."

The Department of Homeland Security responded by accusing Pritzker of acting unconstitutionally against federal authority.

"Article VI, Paragraph 2 of the U.S. Constitution, still clearly states: 'This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof ... shall be the supreme Law of the Land,'" reads the statement on social media.

"By signing this law, @GovPritzker violated the Supremacy Clause," the department added. "We hope the headlines and social media likes are worth it."

A recent DHS report said that as many as 1,768 criminal non-citizens, which includes illegal immigrants and other residents, were released in Illinois despite ICE detainers placed on them. Among the released, there were at least five homicide convictions, 141 assault convictions, and 10 convictions for sexual offenses.

Pritzker is considered by some to be a possible candidate for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.

