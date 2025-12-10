BlazeTV host endorses Jasmine Crockett for Senate: ‘A gift from God’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) has launched her campaign for the U.S. Senate, and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales couldn’t be happier — especially after seeing her first official campaign ad.

The ad features Crockett staring straight ahead and blinking while a voice-over of President Donald Trump insulting her plays.

“How about this new one they have, their new star, Crockett? How about her? She’s the new star of the Democrat Party, Jasmine Crockett. They’re in big trouble,” Trump begins.

“She’s a very low-IQ person. Somebody said the other day she’s one of the leaders of the party. I said, ‘You got to be kidding,’” he said as Crockett stared blankly into the camera.

“Almost a minute long of Donald Trump calling you retarded with no context, and you’re like, ‘Yeah, Trump called me stupid. Vote for me.’ Like, what? I don’t know who she paid to do this. I don’t know how much money she spent. I would say if she spent more than $5 on that ad, it was a total waste of money,” Gonzales comments, laughing.

“I am elated,” she says. “I can’t wait for the rest of these ads. I can’t wait for the rest of these press conferences.”

Gonzales, who points out that Crockett once said, “Just because someone has committed a crime, it doesn’t make them a criminal,” believes her run for Senate is a “gift from God.”

Not only because Crockett is a source of entertainment for Gonzales, but because her presence will ensure a Republican victory, as her ideas are so bad that almost no one could take them seriously.

In one interview, Crockett even floated the idea of black people not paying taxes “because then again, that puts money back in your pocket, but at the same time, it may not be as objectionable to some people about actually giving out dollars.”

“It’s all so crazy,” Gonzales laughs. “I love this. This is, like, the best Christmas present.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.