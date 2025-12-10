Botoxic femininity? 'Titanic' star bashes 'cartoon'-faced plastic surgery addicts

Our looks-obsessed, social-media-fueled culture is out of control — and it is causing more and more women to turn themselves into "cartoons."

So says Hollywood star Kate Winslet, who unloaded on the subject in a recent interview with the Times.

'It is f**king chaos out there.'

Carpet-bombed

Winslet, who rocketed to worldwide fame after starring in 1997's "Titanic," recalled enduring incessant scrutiny of her weight early in her career — at one point being described as "a little melted and poured into" a dress she wore at an awards show.

Still, the now-50-year-old said she never reacted to these barbs by getting surgery or taking weight-loss drugs, two approaches she feels are so common today that they have warped our idea of beauty.

Winslet added that her first reaction when seeing another woman with Botox or filler in her face is to think "No, not you! Why?"

But, Winslet continued, "No one's listening because they've become obsessed with chasing an idea of perfection to get more likes on Instagram. It upsets me so much."

Lip service

Nor is Winslet a fan of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic."

"Do they know what they are putting in [their bodies]?" she asked. "The disregard for one's health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is f**king chaos out there."

RELATED: Can conservatives reclaim pop culture?

Photo by SC/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Winslet implied that while she gets why the Hollywood crowd is obsessed with appearances, what really bothers her is the thought of everyday people "who save up for Botox or the s**t they put in their lips."

Character flaw

To illustrate her point, she told the Times about a BBC article she read about a car crash with a young woman.

"She looked like a cartoon," Winslet scolded. "You do not actually know what that person looks like — from the eyebrows to mouth to lashes to hair, that young woman is scared to be herself. What idea of perfection are people aspiring to? I blame social media and its effect on mental health."

To that end, she added that it has been "heartbreaking" to see people constantly looking at their phones.

"Nobody’s looking into the f**king world any more."

RELATED: Transracialism is back — and it's worse than ever

Photo by: Vince Bucci/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

While attempting to show that "life" is in one's hands, Winslet remarked, "Some of the most beautiful women I know are over 70, and what upsets me is that young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is."

The interviewer noted that Winslet went out of her way to prove she "hasn't got anything" in her face and even squeezed her hands to show creases around her veins.