Transracialism is back — and it's worse than ever

It's been a few years since liberals began rejecting the idea of transracialism.

Rachel Dolezal, a white woman, sparked controversy in 2015 when she claimed she was a black woman despite being born to white parents. Liberals then overwhelmingly — and confusingly — decided that while gender is a social construct, race most certainly is not.

Therefore, it did seem to be an act of futility when Dolezal changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2024; she still wasn't going to be accepted as black.

While this conversation has since evaded the public eye, the idea of transracialism has quietly progressed past simple changes of makeup and clothing and, much like transgenderism, has advanced through surgeries and community in distinct corners of social media.

'Cosmetic surgeons are profiting off mental illness.'

An alarming report from outlet Pirate Wires focused on the alleged plight of two women who have allegedly gone to great lengths to change their ethnicity.

The first woman is Lisa Yo, a beauty influencer who was assumed to be Korean, but after being accused of faking her ethnicity, she claimed to be Mongolian. According to the report, however, Yo is a white Austrian woman who has appeared in previous videos speaking German.

Yo also allegedly claimed her brother looks more European than she does because she has a Mongolian father and he has an Austrian father. Eventually, the report goes on, Yo admitted to have undergone rhinoplasty, ear pinning, double-eyelid surgery, and even a procedure called aegyo sal, which refers to the injection of fat underneath the eyes. The term translates roughly to "charming or cute tissue."

RELATED: White influencer under fire for identifying as Korean: 'If you can be transsexual you can also be TRANSRACIAL'

Donna Briggs, meanwhile, has hundreds of thousands of social media followers and has been accused of having "lightened" her skin to appear more white.

A former radio host, Briggs has a long history of appearing as her normal self, so it's really not a secret that she has gone through at least some effort to change her appearance.

It was only when a TikTok creator named Tea with Ladii contacted Briggs' family members that the truth came out. Not only did Briggs' relatives confirm she is black, but they also claimed there is a trauma-related issue behind the former host's identity crisis.

Given that liberal media has fully embraced other illogical identity disorders, it should come as no surprise that the rejection of transracialists under the leftist banner means these seemingly severe issues are being ignored.

Pirate Wires found several examples of the racially confused youth on messaging and forum apps like Discord.

"Hey, question, how did you guys discover your specific ethnicity?" one server user asked. "Maybe I should have explored more Asian cultures before I went with [Japanese]."



"The vibes," a user replied. "I feel like I just licked different lollipops until I found the right one."

Another user told the outlet, "I just feel so out of place in my body and in general."

The self-identified East Asian is actually a 24-year-old white person who believes he or she is "primarily Chinese and some Japanese" since 15 years old. Luckily, in this case, surgeons have rejected the user's requests for ethnic-based procedures.

RELATED: Transracial hustler Rachel Dolezal fired from teaching job after reportedly posting explicit content to her risqué OnlyFans page

Activist Rachel Dolezal leaves the 'Today Show' taping at the NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on March 27, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

Writer Natasha Biase told Blaze News that "while there is a high probability these individuals are only doing this for TikTok views, it raises a larger question about why so many people from the 'love yourself' generation are determined to change absolutely everything about themselves — from their gender to now, apparently, even their race."

This need to change can reach absurd lengths, from ethnic-based makeup tutorials to the aforementioned Discord users even allegedly sharing hypnosis videos to "manifest perfect Korean DNA."

Parsing through trolling and actual cases of mental illness is difficult, but those boasting about their surgeries are as real as it gets.

"I don't know what's worse," Biase added. "The fact that this is a real phenomenon or the fact that cosmetic surgeons are profiting off mental illness."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

