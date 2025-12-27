'Baby, It's Cold Outside': The perfect song to drown out 2025's pop dreck

The top songs this Christmas should certainly offend anyone who thought "Baby, It's Cold Outside" was worthy of outrage.

At the height of the woke era, media outlets argued over whether the 1944 Frank Loesser classic should be banned, as radio stations pulled the song because its lyrics allegedly alluded to "date rape."

'Baby, I'm a dog, I'm a mutt.'

The media apparatus sprung into action with parody after cross-dressing parody. Few defended the song — surprisingly, Variety was one of the biggest outliers — and the "Me Too" mantra carried on looking for more scalps to take.

Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" soon received similar treatment, despite garnering almost a billion views on YouTube. With featured artist Pharrell saying the song he profited off of was evidence of a prominent "chauvinist culture," that art was not allowed to exist as art.

While offense can be taken in any generation's music, it seems appropriate to note that it seemingly goes one direction, and progressive cookie-cutter sexual content cannot be questioned.

This has not changed in 2025, as slop tops the charts with stereotypical soft-core imagery.

Sombr, 'Back to Friends'

Topping the Billboard charts in the rock and alternative category as of Dec. 17 is "Back to Friends" by Sombr. In this song by New Yorker Shane Michael Boose, he talks about the difficulty of returning to a normal friendship with some one he has slept with.

The song about being forgotten by a presumed love one remains fairly generic until the music video is taken into account, which features multiple gay make-out scenes juxtaposed with explosions of lava.

Leon Thomas, 'Mutt'

The R&B and hip-hop category is led by Leon Thomas' "Mutt."

Although the song came out in 2024, it is hitting new highs for the 2025 Christmas season, with lyrics about Thomas convincing a woman that there is no need for them to wait to have sex, because, "Baby, I'm a dog, I'm a mutt."

Thomas notes that he wishes for him and his new lady to "break in" his new apartment, while adding that he believes in the Second Amendment, with the lyrics: "Thirty-two, like my pants size 'cause a n***a tried breaking in."

The song is really not offensive, but neither are lyrics from the 1940s saying, "My mother will start to worry."

Kehlani, 'Folded'

Not to be forgotten at No. 2 on the R&B list is Kehlani's "Folded."

Kehlani Ashley Parrish, an Oakland-born singer who once aspired to be a Juilliard-trained dancer, shows off her moves in the video, where she sports a completely see-through dress and essentially dances naked alongside women in their underwear.

Again, while this is not a new phenomenon for a music video, it seems extremely egregious when placed next to the 1949 film "Neptune's Daughter" that popularized "Baby, It's Cold Outside."

While Kehlani carries laundry and talks about folding clothes in her music video, the obvious inference is that she is talking about her preferred sexual position.

The lyrics website Genius states, "Here, Kehlani seems to be implying she can 'fold' her body for her lover if they decide they want to become romantic again."

Taylor Swift, 'The Fate of Ophelia'

It comes as no surprise that Taylor Swift is topping the pop charts with "The Fate of Ophelia," even though the music video came out in October. Swift obviously sexualizes herself — maybe Dean Martin did too? — as a 1950s showgirl, but the song centers on Shakespeare's "Hamlet" and has Swift nearly dying from heartbreak in the lyrics.

Some lyrics are almost direct lifts from "Hamlet," but the song as a whole is light-years away in terms of degeneracy in comparison to the other items on this list.

However, it is hard to imagine how it is conceivable that Swift dancing in lingerie and being groped on a pirate ship is less controversial than, "My sister will be suspicious (Gosh, your lips look delicious)."

While music lovers may notice that wild offense-taking now skips the industry unless it serves a political purpose, that equilibrium rarely holds forever. Cultural pendulums do swing.

When they do, the correction sometimes arrives loudly — through provocation, politics, or spectacle. But just as often, it comes quietly, in the form of art that refuses to scandalize at all.

Ella Langley, 'Choosin' Texas'

Which brings us to Ella Langley. Topping the country charts this Christmas with "Choosin' Texas," the Alabama native commits a far subtler transgression: She sings plainly about heartbreak, drinking alone, and the ache of love gone wrong — without sexual exhibitionism, ideological signaling, or manufactured outrage. She even manages to say a few positive things about Texas and Tennessee. In 2025, that kind of restraint may be the most disruptive posture left.