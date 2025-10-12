Taylor Swift isn’t a role model — and it’s time for moms to stop pretending she is

Taylor Swift has long been lauded as a girl next door, the sweet, innocent, perfect role model for your young daughters — but after her latest album, BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey is asking moms everywhere to reconsider their stance on the pop star.

“Okay, moms,” Stuckey begins. “Your daughters should not be listening to Taylor Swift. They should not be. She is not a role model. And it actually baffles me that there are Christian moms who will say, ‘Well, she’s better than Chapell Roan’ or ‘she’s better than Bad Bunny’ or ‘she’s better than, I don’t know, Selena Gomez.’”

"Y’all, the bar is in hell, if that is our standard. The bar could not be lower if we are deciding on the righteousness of our kids' entertainment choices based on the most degenerate stuff out there. That is not how Christians should be thinking,” she explains.

Back when Swift was a teenager, Stuckey recalls listening to her.

“We were in the same life stage. She was talking about this, you know, silly, superficial stuff. She was talking about teenage romance. She was not talking about opening up her thighs to someone who is not a husband. Okay? And that is literally what she is singing about,” Stuckey says.

“There is zero reason for you to allow your daughter to be listening to or going to the concert of Taylor Swift,” she adds.

Stuckey then quotes Song of Solomon 2:7, “Do not arouse or awaken love until it so desires.”

“I think it’s so important to make sure to do everything that we can to keep our daughters, to keep our kids on the right track spiritually, mentally, and emotionally. Like, I think about the mistake that I made when I was a teenager and reading smut. … It wasn’t, like, explicit 'Fifty Shades of Gray,' but a lot of innuendo, a lot of, like, hot and heavy implication about what was going on behind closed doors,” Stuckey explains.

“That kind of ‘Twilight’ stuff I should not have been reading as a 16-, 17-year-old alone in my room because it creates in you a desire that cannot be fulfilled in a holy way. And purposely consuming content that creates in you, whether you’re an adult, but especially as a teenager, that creates in you a desire, a longing that may be natural, but cannot be fulfilled in a way that is honoring to God is not good,” she continues.

“And we as parents are called to steward our children,” she adds.

