Diddy sent President Trump a letter, but he won't be pardoned, POTUS reveals

Despite a relationship spanning more than 20 years, President Donald Trump said he will not intervene in Sean "Diddy" Combs' jail sentence.

Combs is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being charged for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in 2025.

'I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great and seemed like a nice guy.'

After the president stated in October that Combs had asked him for a pardon, he recently confirmed to the New York Times that the request came in the form of a letter.

Pardon me

The two-hour interview with the Times serves as the first official confirmation that the letter to the president exists, with Trump allegedly saying he was willing to show it off to reporters, but ultimately did not.

Trump reportedly told the outlet that Combs "asked me for a pardon," which was "through a letter," but revealed he is not considering granting the request.

Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

"I have a lot of people [who] have asked me for pardons," the president said in October. "I call him Puff Daddy, has asked me for a pardon," he added, referring to one of Combs' previous aliases as an artist.

Friendship ended?

As Blaze News reported, Trump told Newsmax in 2025 that the two had a prior relationship, but Diddy apparently made remarks that turned the president sour.

"I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great and seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile. And it's hard. Like you, we're human beings, and we don't like to have things cloud our judgment. But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements."



"He was essentially, I guess, sort of half-innocent," Trump included.

Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Combs over

Recently, Combs has asked an appeals court to overturn his convictions and release him from jail.

A report from the BBC said Diddy's attorney made the argument that the producer was improperly sentenced and that his conduct was not criminal in nature.

In addition, photos have resurfaced of Trump and Combs standing side by side, appearing to get along in 1998. The photos were taken at the Mercedes-Benz Polo Challenge in Bridgehampton, Long Island.

