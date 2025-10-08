Trump says Sean 'Diddy' Combs requested a pardon for prostitution charges

President Donald Trump said that music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs asked for a pardon.

Combs was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges by the eight-person jury in a Manhattan federal courtroom earlier this year. In October he was sentenced to four years and two months in prison.

The president told reporters at the Oval Office on Monday about the request while being questioned about the possibility of a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice to financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I have a lot of people [who] have asked me for pardons," the president said. "I call him Puff Daddy, has asked me for a pardon."

He had previously said in August in an interview with Newsmax that he was unlikely to pardon Combs because of comments Combs made in the past about him.

"He was essentially, I guess, sort of half-innocent,” Trump said.

"I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great and seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile. And it’s hard. Like you, we’re human beings, and we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment. But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements."

Trump added, "I don’t know. ... I’m being honest: It makes it more difficult to do."

Combs' lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said his office had nothing to do with any request for a pardon, according to Breitbart News.

"I am not involved in that in the least," said Agnifilo. "I have literally no idea. There are times I think there’s nothing to it, and there are times I think it’s just rumor mill stuff. But I do not purport to know the president’s mind. I really don’t know."

Before his conviction, Combs addressed his victims and apologized to them for his behavior.

"I want to personally apologize again to Cassie Ventura for any harm or hurt that I caused to her, emotionally or physically. My actions were disgusting, shameful, and sick," he said.

"I didn't mean to hurt you," Combs said to another accuser known only as "Jane."

