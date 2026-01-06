McRib fake-out? Sticky lawsuit claims no 'actual pork rib meat' in fan-favorite McDonald's menu item

A class-action lawsuit filed last month is challenging McDonald's over a cult-favorite menu item, the McRib.

The lawsuit, filed on December 23 in U.S. District Court in Chicago, alleges that McDonald's engaged in false advertising when promoting the limited-time menu item.

'We've always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make the right choice for them.'

The four plaintiffs in the complaint are Peter Le of Baldwin Park, California; Charles Lynch of Poughkeepsie, New York; Darien Baker of Chicago, Illinois; and Darrick Wilson of Washington, D.C.

Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images

The complaint claims that the McRib "does not contain any meaningful quantity of actual pork rib meat — indeed, none at all." The plaintiffs claim that the fast-food chain uses lower-quality cuts of meat instead of rib meat, including, "inter alia, pork shoulder, heart, tripe or scalded stomach."

In December 2024, when the McRib was available, the complaint shows that the McRib was one of the most expensive individual items on the menu, even exceeding the price of a Big Mac on average.

As a result, had they "known that the McRib did not contain any actual pork rib meat, [the plaintiffs] would not have purchased the McRib or would only have purchased it for a lower price."

In a statement obtained by CBS News, McDonald's USA said, "This lawsuit distorts the facts, and many of the claims are inaccurate. Food quality and safety are at the heart of everything we do — that's why we're committed to using real, quality ingredients across our entire menu. Our fan-favorite McRib sandwich is made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the U.S. We've always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make the right choice for them."

CBS also reported that McDonald's denied the specific claim that the McRib contains pork hearts, tripe, or scalded stomach and that the company said the McRib has a base of 100% seasoned boneless pork.

The complaint emphasizes that the marketing for the McRib was "materially misleading" for consumers, potentially affecting their purchasing decisions.

The McRib was first introduced in Kansas City in 1981.

