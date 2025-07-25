Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney suggests she will request a pardon from Trump

The woman at the center of the pedophile saga that has gripped the nation may be asking for a pardon from President Donald Trump very soon.

Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney David Markus told reporters there had been no offer of pardon or clemency after a second day of interviews concluded with the Department of Justice.

'I don't know exactly what's happening, but I certainly can't talk about pardons now.'

Maxwell was convicted on charges of sex trafficking for her role in helping Jeffrey Epstein obtain victims in a sexual assault ring before the billionaire financier was found dead in a prison cell awaiting trial. She is serving a sentence of 20 years at a prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

Markus said Tuesday that the meetings allowed Ghislaine to tell her side of the story since she had never testified in court.

Markus did not comment on the content of the meetings and said only that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche had brokered the meeting and asked a lot of questions. But he did imply that Maxwell may ask the administration for a pardon.

"We haven't spoken to the president, or anybody, about a pardon just yet," Markus told reporters. "And the president this morning said he had the power to do so. We hope he exercises that power in the right and just way."

Earlier on Friday, Trump only affirmed that he had the power to give Maxwell clemency when asked by reporters in front of the White House, but said that he hadn't even thought about it.

"I can't talk about that now because, you know, it's a very sensitive interview going on," said Trump, who went on to compliment Blanche.

"He's over there now. I don't know exactly what's happening, but I certainly can't talk about pardons now," he added.

RELATED: Trump denies report of letter and drawing sent to Epstein on his 50th birthday, threatens to sue WSJ

Markus said after the first meeting with the DOJ that Maxwell had answered every question she was asked and did not cite her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. He described the questioning as exhaustive.

Epstein's death was ruled a suicide, but suspicious circumstances around his death have led to speculation that he was murdered in order to prevent his revealing which wealthy and powerful individuals may have participated in his illegal activities.

The Trump administration faced a lot of anger from some supporters after FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino bluntly rejected conspiracy theories about the pedophile's suicide.

"You know a suicide when you see one, and that's what that was," Patel said at the time.

"He killed himself," Bongino added. "Again, I've seen the whole file. He killed himself."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!