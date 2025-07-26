Video shows Colombian porn actor dancing nude while covered in blood after decapitating gay couple he was living with

The decapitated and dismembered remains of a gay couple were found in suitcases dropped off at a popular tourist spot in the United Kingdom, according to court records.

On Monday, a London court convicted 35-year-old Yostin Andres Mosquera, a pornography actor from Colombia, for the double murder of 71-year-old Paul Longworth and 62-year-old Albert Alfonso at their home in the Shepherd’s Bush neighborhood.

Mosquera was in a relationship with Alfonso and was living with the couple, but a financial motivation led him to violently murder them both on July 8, 2024.

The court rejected Mosquera's claims that Alfonso had killed Longworth and forced Mosquera to kill Alfonso in self-defense.

"Mosquera was involved in a consensual sexual relationship with Albert, one which Paul was aware of and lovingly accepted," police said. "The court heard Albert simply had no reason to kill his partner, Paul, despite Mosquera’s defense that the two of them were in a controlling and coercive relationship."

Police said that Mosquera killed Alfonso with a hammer and then hid his body to await Longworth, who was coming home from work. Security video shows Longworth arriving at the home just moments before Mosquera stabbed him and slit his throat.

Video obtained by police shows him performing sexual acts on Alfonso before attacking him.

He then recorded himself dancing in the nude while covered in blood. That video was obtained by the New York Post and published online.

Mosquera then cut up the bodies and placed them into suitcases. Security video shows a large chest freezer being delivered to the home.

On July 10, bystanders saw Mosquera acting suspiciously with suitcases on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, and when someone noticed blood was leaking out of one, he ran away.

"Police were called and made the gruesome discovery of body parts contained within the cases," prosecutors said. "A luggage label led them to Mr. Longworth and Mr. Alfonso’s flat in Shepherd’s Bush, London, where police also found their decapitated heads and remaining body parts stored in a chest freezer."

Mosquera was soon apprehended, and investigators used various searches he made on the internet to prove his guilt. In addition to the searches, he tried to access the couple's finances and transfer money to himself.

"I know how concerning this incident was — and still is — for our LGBT communities," Detective Inspector Neil Meade said. "We remain in close contact with community leaders and our partners and are ready to provide any support we can."

"This is probably one of the most traumatic, harrowing murder investigations I've dealt with by virtue of that video," Detective Chief Inspector Ollie Stride said.

Prosecutors expect Mosquera will be sentenced in October.

