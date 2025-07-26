Ex-Christian school teacher accused of sexually assaulting female student, rearrested after allegedly contacting another teen

A former teacher at a Christian school in Alabama is accused of sexual misconduct with an underage female student, according to authorities. However, the ex-teacher had her bond revoked after she reportedly contacted another teen.

Sarah Huggins Logan — who was a teacher at the North River Christian Academy — allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl at the school.

'We have prayed for them and encouraged our entire school family to hold them up in their personal prayers.'

Citing charging documents, AL.com reported that the mother of an underage female student "found messages in her daughter’s phone that indicated there was a romantic and sexual relationship taking place between Logan and the victim."

The alleged victim told investigators that she and Logan had performed sex acts on each other in the bedroom of Logan's home in Buhl, according to charging documents.

Detectives with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office conducted interviews and discovered evidence before obtaining arrest warrants for Logan.

Logan, 35, was arrested on July 18 and charged with one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act, according to AL.com.

Logan was released on a $5,000 bond on the day of her arrest, according to the sheriff's office. She was ordered not to have any contact with any minors except for her own children.

RELATED: Married ex-teacher hit with 52 additional child sex charges related to multiple alleged trysts with 15-year-old male student

Photo by halbergman via iStock / Getty Images

Logan was rearrested Tuesday.

Citing charging documents, AL.com reported that after Logan got out of jail, she set up a new social media account and sent a "friend request" to a 17-year-old. Authorities stated that the friend request violated the judge's order, and District Judge James Gentry subsequently revoked Logan's bond. She remained in jail Friday afternoon.

There could be more victims, and Logan could face more charges, according to Capt. Jack Kennedy, head of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Unit. The North River Christian Academy was cooperating with the investigation.

Logan was a teacher and volleyball coach at the North River Christian Academy, a school for grades pre-K through 12 that focuses on a "Christ-centered education and advancing His kingdom through Christian service."

RELATED: Ex-teacher accused of grooming, sexually abusing teen boy; mother rips suspect as 'sick, twisted, calculating sex offender'

School officials said they had been made aware last week of an allegation against Logan and "notified the appropriate state and local authorities."

The school said in a Facebook statement, "It should be self-evident to say that this incident is heart-rending for all involved. This includes especially the families directly impacted."

"We have prayed for them and encouraged our entire school family to hold them up in their personal prayers," the school added. "This situation is easy for no one; there are only degrees of difficulty."

The school vowed to "weather this storm."

The North River Christian Academy informed People magazine that Logan is no longer employed there and was "released" for a reason "unrelated to the arrest."

The Violent Crimes Unit of the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office urged any potential child sex abuse victims or anyone with information on the case to contact investigators at 205-464-8690.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!