'We cannot run a Republic like this': FBI's Bongino hints at shocking deep-state corruption

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino gave a chilling warning about corruption so disturbing that it changed him forever.

In a post on Saturday morning, Bongino took to his X account to reveal that things may not be as they seem for the American public.

Just days after the Trump administration and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accused former President Barack Obama of participating in a "years-long coup," the deputy director said he and Director Kash Patel plan to expose shocking corruption in law enforcement and intelligence operations.

'I'll never be the same after learning what I've learned.'

Bongino wrote that during his short time with the FBI, about five months, he has repeatedly stated that a lot is going on behind the scenes, even if it is not "immediately visible" to the public. Bongino added that he and Patel are "committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations."

The 50-year-old continued, saying that what he has learned during his time with the federal agency has completely changed his outlook, so much that he cannot unlearn what he now knows.

"What I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this," Bongino eerily went on. "I'll never be the same after learning what I've learned."

Bongino dropped the cryptic message during a very busy couple of weeks for the Trump administration. The White House has been dealing with the fallout of the Jeffrey Epstein files and is now running into roadblocks in the form of a federal judge.

Meanwhile, the Russian dossier hoax is alive and well, and the media is still trying to run cover for those who have been seemingly implicated in a trove of emails and directives issued during the Obama administration.

In the midst of this whirlwind of events, Deputy Director Bongino is insisting that any corruption be dealt with properly and in accordance with the law.

"We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law. We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE," Bongino's post continued. "As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not 'my truth,' or 'your truth,' but THE TRUTH. God bless America, and all those who defend Her."

Director Patel did not put out his own statement on Saturday at the time of this writing. He shared a celebratory post regarding the 117th anniversary of the FBI.

