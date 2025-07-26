Watch: 'Homeless Mickey Mouse,' crack smoke, and feces ravage streets of New York City

Zohran Mamdani, Democratic candidate for New York City's mayoral race, once suggested "the abolition of property" as a solution to homelessness. By the looks of downtown NYC, the communist visionary is going to need to seize a lot of property to achieve that goal if he gets elected.

A casual walk down the streets of Midtown Manhattan reveals a city ravaged by homelessness, illegal immigration, and drug abuse. With chaos as far as the eye can see, prospective visitors to the Big Apple will be shocked to witness the state of the sanctuary city.

'This guy was laying in his own crap in the middle of Times Square.'

As captured by independent reporter Oren Levy, the "harsh reality" that most ignore in the heart of the city is the insurmountable number of homeless people on the streets.

Not only are there thousands sleeping outdoors, but in 2025, the migrant and homeless crisis means sleeping on cardboard boxes or directly on the pavement in the middle of the sidewalk.

"Homeless individuals sleeping on the streets, using newspapers to clean themselves, openly injecting drugs and smoking crack — all happening all day and night," Levy wrote on X. "This is the state of New York City, and no one wants to talk about it."

The investigative reporter has worked in the city for years, breaking stories about violent illegal aliens and child trafficking by gangs like Venezuela's Tren de Aragua.

Levy says he witnesses new evidence of the city's decay on a daily basis. For example, earlier this week, he saw a "homeless Mickey Mouse," an individual in a dress, wearing a Mickey Mouse mascot head, passed out alongside some luggage between two plants, outside.

"That was a first. I thought I was tripping when I saw that," Levy told Blaze News.

The rampant homelessness "shocks" tourists, the reporter said, and businesses are at their wits' end over the matter.

"It's a bad look for the city. Business and building owners have had enough too — this crisis has dragged on for years with no real solution. While migrants are placed in hotels and private rooms, our own homeless are left behind," Levy added.

Levy followed the mayor's office closely in 2023 and 2024, and originally thought Mayor Eric Adams had his hands tied when it came to the city's illegal immigration and sanctuary city laws. While the mayor said it was up to city council to change the city's status, Levy later found out the mayor did possess the power to make necessary changes but declined to do so.

"If the mayor really wanted to change parts of the sanctuary city law, he can easily do so by adding it to the Charter Revision Commission and therefore bypass city council," Levy explained.

As a result of inaction, Levy believes the streets have spiraled out of control and rival San Francisco in terms of literal filth. Look no further than a video from Tuesday, where Levy witnessed a homeless man laying in and wiping his own feces while on the street.

"This guy was laying in his own crap in the middle of Times Square NYC and yes he was also [wiping] his butt," Levy wrote on X.

Levy also hopes New Yorkers "wake up" before November's mayoral election, when Mamdani (D), Mayor Adams (I), former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (I), and Curtis Sliwa (R) go head to head for control of the city.

However, the New Yorker does not believe Mamdani will end the homelessness crisis with his "far-left agenda."

"Mamdani is anti-Israel, a socialist, and wants to replace cops with social workers," Levy insisted.

"It will not end well."

