Tradwife culture is misleading young women

These days, social media is flooded with images of picture-perfect, traditional, stay-at-home mothers who call themselves “tradwives,” which is a woman who ultimately stays home with her kids and lives a traditional lifestyle.

However, it’s a popular idea within the “tradwife” community that women are not meant to work and are okay to stop growing as individuals while they put everything aside to raise their children, and BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey couldn’t disagree more.

“What I don't agree with when it comes to this tradwife trend, as I've talked about many times, is the attempt to make traditionalism or being a traditional wife and mom into an aesthetic,” Stuckey says on “Relatable.”

“The tradwife trend online is largely — not exclusively, but largely — a cosplay by women who are working while they are also telling you that they’re not working and that you should not work,” Stuckey says, noting that they’re “spending eight to 12 hours a day making content.”

And while Stuckey, a podcast host herself, doesn’t mind the work, she does mind the hypocrisy.

“Obviously, I have this podcast, which affords me a lot of flexibility to still prioritize my family and doing something that I love and also feel called to. But I do believe that there are some jobs that are simply not conducive to motherhood when your kids are really little, like most corporate jobs, a lot of jobs that are completely inflexible,” she explains.

“You will never hear me say, ‘Oh, well, there’s just a season of time where you shouldn't be learning. You shouldn’t be growing. You shouldn’t be reading. It’s okay if you’re dumb.’ It’s not. Christians are called to love the Lord our God with all of our heart, mind, soul, and strength,” she continues.

“We are called, if we are moms, to teach our children. We are called, if we are any kind of Christian woman, to mentor other women, to learn from other mentors,” she adds.

And the smarter the mother, the smarter the child.

“This is not a time as a mom to be dumb,” she continues. “This is a time where we are using our brains a lot. You better be really smart, because your kids are about to ask you some really, really, smart questions. As long as you’re not pacifying them with a screen all day and you’re allowing their mind to work and observe things and ask questions, they are going to ask you things that really challenge you.”

