Trump identifies whom Obama should thank if he dodges accountability for the Russia hoax

It's long been clear that the Russia collusion hoax was an invention of bad actors keen to undermine President Donald Trump after he humiliated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and threatened to upend the political status quo — or as he put it, "drain the swamp."

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard published a previously classified House Intelligence Committee report on Wednesday that seems to prove once and for all that the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, the basis of the hoax, was a work of fiction largely orchestrated by communist voter and ex-CIA Director John Brennan at the behest of former President Barack Obama.

Gabbard referred the documents — which she noted "detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate" — this week to the Department of Justice and FBI so that they can "investigate the criminal implications."

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told CNN he would "lawyer up." Brennan, whom CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred to the FBI earlier this month to be criminally investigated for allegedly lying to Congress, continued to paint himself as a victim, telling NBC News, "There is no factual basis for the allegations that Tulsi Gabbard is making."

Although Obama apparently got the ball rolling on the manufacture of the 2017 ICA, allegedly ordering a rewrite of the intelligence community's assessments after they previously made no mention of efforts on the part of Russia to help Trump, Brennan's and Clapper's former boss may ultimately avoid accountability.

'He's done criminal acts.'

A reporter asked Trump before he departed to Scotland on Friday whether he figured the U.S. Supreme Court's July 1, 2024, ruling in Trump v. United States — which prompted apoplexy among Democrats, demands for conservative justices to be impeached, and accusations that the high court was "consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control" — would apply to Obama, thereby letting him skate for his role in the alleged "treasonous conspiracy."

"It probably helps him a lot," said Trump. "Probably helps him a lot, the immunity ruling — but it doesn't help the people around him at all."

In the relevant case, a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court determined that the president "may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled, at a minimum, to a presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts."

"He's done criminal acts. There's no question about it. But he has immunity," continued the president. "He owes me big. Obama owes me big."

Obama's office said in a statement on Tuesday, "Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes."

This is the same sleight of hand the liberal media is now trying to pull off.

The Russia collusion narrative centered on the claim that Russia worked to influence the election for Trump's benefit — a claim that credible intelligence available in January 2017 contradicted but, as evidenced in the newly declassified House report, was strategically pushed by the Obama administration on the basis of falsehoods and intelligence known to be devoid of credibility.

Obama's former underlings, not similarly shielded from accountability, may soon have to reckon with the Justice Department's new task force aimed at investigating "potential next legal steps which might stem from DNI Gabbard's disclosures."

