Miracle or meds? Video captures child speaking to Jesus post-skateboarding accident

A viral video is circulating online about a young boy named Cason who reportedly had a skateboarding accident that caused him to have a supernatural experience while recovering in the hospital. The video, captured by his mother, shows Cason apparently having a vivid spiritual encounter where he saw Jesus and spoke to his father, who passed away from cancer a year before.

Rick Burgess, BlazeTV host of “Strange Encounters” — a podcast exploring supernatural matters through a biblical lens — has been asked repeatedly to shed light on this most remarkable incident.

In the video, Cason looks upward with wide, teary eyes and says, “Jesus, when are you coming back? We need you. I need you. I miss you, Jesus. ... You’re so pretty. Hi, Dad. Did you see me skateboarding? He is so pretty.”

In another part of the video, Cason, presumably seeing his father or a vision of his father, points out that he has “big muscles” and is “so strong.”

First, Rick establishes that Cason was “on medication” when the video was taken. “I have had some medical people say that they’re pretty sure that he’s on ketamine, which can cause one to hallucinate, so we want to take that information in,” he says.

One possibility, Rick suggests, is that the child came from a family of faith and was experiencing medically-induced hallucinations about things he had been taught, like his need for Jesus. The other possibility is that he indeed saw the Messiah.

Rick notes that the boy describes Jesus as “so pretty,” which does seem to be “in sync” with Jesus’ description in the book of Revelation when John paints a picture of him in his “glorified state” as one “clothed with a long robe with a golden sash,” his hair “white like white wool,” his eyes “like a flame of fire,” his feet “like burnished bronze,” and his voice “like the roar of many waters.”

However, the boy’s vision of his deceased father makes Rick “a little leery”: “I think it may be more likely that he’s seeing an angel and he’s just thinking it’s his dad,” he says, noting how angels are often described in Scripture as being “pretty impressive beings.”

In any case, Rick finds the child to be “genuine.”

“It could be the drugs; it could be real,” he says, but there’s no doubt that “his eyes are absolutely seeing something.”

To hear more of Rick’s analysis and to see the footage of Cason, watch the episode above.

Want more from Rick Burgess?

To enjoy more bold talk and big laughs, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.