On the 9th anniversary of Russiagate, the hoax is finally crumbling

There it is: There was no Russian plot to help Trump win in 2016. None at all. It was a campaign lie, first publicly unleashed by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager exactly nine years ago today. It was investigated by the CIA, it was found severely wanting, it was dismissed, and it was resurrected by an angry President Barack Obama and his CIA ally John Brennan.

Everything that came after was smoke and mirrors. The framings, the recusals, the deleted files, the special counsel, the hearings, the testimonies, the impeachment, the prison sentences. All of it was based on the one essential, base assumption that somewhere down there, Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted Donald Trump to be president of the United States and had worked to make it happen. And that part was not true.

Every time any one of their lies or obfuscations was exposed, they’d dig down deeper into the dirt and the weeds.

For nine long years, thousands of reporters, politicians, editors, staffers, judges, and pundits poured millions of hours into every detail. They studied, theorized, talked endlessly, brought charges, and wrestled over a narrative that was false at its core.

I personally spent thousands of hours editing and writing and talking about people like Carter Page, Stefan Halper, Christopher Steele, George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, Sergey Kislyak, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Konstantin Kilimnik, Robert Mueller, Adam Schiff, Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein, Glenn Simpson, Alexander Downer, Michael Horowitz, James Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey, Natalia Veselnitskaya, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, and Kevin Clinesmith.

Remember that nefarious Russian spy Carter Page? FBI lawyer Clinesmith eventually pleaded guilty to deleting the part of the surveillance warrant application admitting Page was actually a CIA asset. That was four and a half years ago. He got probation for ruining that young man’s life from a guy named Judge James Boasberg – the same activist Democrat judge still issuing insane rulings to undermine President Trump.

Few people in the Democratic Party press want to talk about things like that, of course. Every time any one of their lies or obfuscations was exposed, they’d dig down deeper into the dirt and the weeds, muddying the clarity and throwing out confusing details.

They’re still trying!

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on why her conclusions contradicted the Senate Intelligence Committee’s findings. That report — approved by then-Chairman Marco Rubio — acknowledged no evidence of collusion but insisted Russia had “meddled.”

What the committee didn’t have were the emails and internal records Gabbard declassified. They relied instead on the testimony of John Brennan and James Comey — two men now exposed as liars.

The Washington Post ignored those revelations and instead focused on whether Gabbard believes current Secretary of State Rubio lied.

The Associated Press followed suit, parroting the claim that “everyone knew” Russia interfered in the election. Its goal, along with many of its media allies, is to shift the conversation and bury the real lie: that the so-called interference aimed to help Trump win.

In reality, Russia stood to benefit more from a Clinton presidency.

Remember the oft-repeated claim that 17 U.S. intelligence agencies agreed the Kremlin tried to take down Hillary Clinton’s campaign? That turned out to be false. Only the CIA signed off on the assessment. And now we know even the CIA didn’t believe it. At President Obama’s direction, Brennan concealed that inconvenient fact from the final report.

Russian intelligence knew Clinton was physically, mentally, and emotionally unstable. They knew her campaign used sedatives to manage her manic episodes and fits of rage.

Putin understood how worried Democratic insiders had become. He held onto that damaging information — something that truly could have swung the election. He didn’t want to humiliate Clinton. He wanted leverage after she won.

So the Kremlin didn’t release the goods. Instead, it pushed internet memes.

Now, the truth is out. The Russia narrative was a lie — just one in a long line exposed over the past nine years.

The politicians, the press, and the former intelligence brass who sold that lie lied about this, too. They’ll keep their Pulitzers and their paychecks. But they forfeited their credibility — and any hope of an honorable mention in the history books.

