Trump says he's considering 'a little rebate' for Americans from tariff revenue

President Donald Trump said the tariffs policies he implemented have raised so much money that he is considering sending out a tariff refund check to the American people.

The president made the comments Friday in front of the White House after being asked by a reporter about the possibility of a rebate from the tens of billions of dollars garnered through his imposition of new tariff rates.

'We have so much money coming in from tariffs that a little rebate for people of a certain income level might be very nice.'

"We're thinking about that actually," the president said. "We have so much money coming in, we're thinking about a little rebate, but the big thing we want to do is pay down debt. But we're thinking about a rebate."

The government reported a massive increase in U.S. customs duties revenue in June of $27 billion, which amounts to 301% gain from the year previous.

"We're thinking about a rebate because we have so much money coming in from tariffs that a little rebate for people of a certain income level might be very nice," Trump added.

Critics of the president's restrictive trade policies say that tariffs "not only impose immense economic costs but also fail to achieve their primary policy aims and foster political dysfunction along the way."

Others opposed the idea of a tariff rebate on the basis that the additional spending would be inflationary and that the funding would be better spent paying down the federal debt.

NPR's Jack Corbett noted on X on Wednesday that people may send the U.S. Treasury donations via Venmo and Paypal "to help pay off the national debt."

Some, like former Trump staffer Steve Cortes, were supportive of the rebate idea.

"Great idea! Tariff revenue rebates for working class citizens, yes please," he responded.

