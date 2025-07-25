Trump administration says Obama's 'Dreamers' have no legal status, can be arrested and deported

A statement from the Department of Homeland Security revealed the administration's stance on amnesty for some illegal aliens that was instituted by former President Barack Obama.

In a statement given to Blaze News, the DHS said that the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program did not grant legal status and that recipients could be deported.

'DACA recipients ... are under a heavy microscope to be perfect, or risk upending their entire lives to be forced to live in a country they barely know.'

"DACA does not confer any form of legal status in this country. Any illegal alien who is a DACA recipient may be subject to arrest and deportation," the DHS said in a statement about a migrant who claimed he lost amnesty status after accidentally driving into Mexico.

The controversial program was passed through an executive memo signed by Obama in 2012 after he complained more than two dozen times that he did not have the authority to pass amnesty on his own. Critics on the right pounced on the development to lambast Obama for his hypocrisy and for violating the constitutional separation of powers.

President Donald Trump has previously suggested that he might not deport the "Dreamers," the name given to DACA recipients, but this latest statement from the DHS likely means they are up for deportation.

Valerie Sigamani, an attorney representing the alleged former DACA recipient who is facing deportation, commented to Blaze News on the DHS statement via email.

Sigamani said the program "unfortunately has too long been a hindrance on the freedom of community members who grew up the majority of their life in the United States.

"I hope that this administration and all future administrations understand that DACA recipients are some of the most upstanding members of our society. They have the opportunity of the American dream, but are under a heavy microscope to be perfect, or risk upending their entire lives to be forced to live in a country they barely know — a fear too many young people in this country have to live with," she added.

RELATED: Federal judge rules against Obama DACA amnesty, will likely be decided by Supreme Court

The Trump administration will likely ramp up efforts for mass deportations after Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that includes billions in funding for immigration enforcement.

"DACA recipients who show commitment to this country, like my client, are gems to our society, and they should not be devalued because they were not born here," Sigamani concluded. "To not assure DACA recipients that they are valued, that they can have security, is to not shield community members worth shielding."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!