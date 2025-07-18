Trump denies report of letter and drawing sent to Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday, threatens to sue Wall Street Journal

President Donald Trump forcefully denied a report in the Wall Street Journal that he wrote a friendly letter to Jeffrey Epstein along with an image drawn for his 50th birthday.

Trump threatened to sue the Journal and referenced other lawsuits he had filed and settled with other news outlets since ascending to the Oval Office for the second time in January.

'I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language.'

The letter reportedly obtained by the Journal included a lascivious drawing of a nude woman with words used to depict breasts and pubic hair.

"This is not me. This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words," Trump said to the Journal.

He also threatened to file a lawsuit against the Journal if they published the story about the letter.

"I'm gonna sue the Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else," he added.

The letter was reportedly dated 2003.

"Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," Trump wrote to Epstein, according to the report.

The Journal report says that Trump also wrote an imagined conversation between himself and Epstein.

The president had grown more impatient in recent weeks, with a rift growing among some of his followers who were demanding more information from the Epstein case. He called the effort a hoax orchestrated by Democrats and said the case was closed.

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls**t,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump wrote.

