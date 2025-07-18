Conservatives rally to Trump’s defense

On Thursday the Wall Street Journal released a story which purports to show that Donald Trump wrote Jeffrey Epstein a raunchy 50th birthday greeting for a book Ghislaine Maxwell put together. Trump has strongly denied the reporting and has threatened to sue the outlet.

Conservatives are rallying to Trump’s defense, calling the reporting into question. Vice President JD Vance laid into the Journal, saying, “Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bulls**t. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it,” in a post on X.

'This is not how Trump talks at all. I don’t believe it.'

Vance further called on the Journal to provide the actual proof: “Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk also called the report into question. In a post on X, Kirk said, “This is not how Trump talks at all. I don’t believe it.”

After the Journal’s report was published, Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec cast doubt on any link between Trump and Epstein’s sordid schemes. Posobiec said in a post on X, “If Trump was in the Epstein files it would have been released a decade ago and there wouldn't have been any need to make up a fake Russian hooker dossier.”

In a different X post Posobiec also questioned the Journal’s reporting: “Trump doesn’t talk like this at all. And this was several years before Epstein was originally arrested.”

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly also doubted the voracity of the reporting, stating on X, “This is the dumbest attempted hit piece I’ve ever read.”

While mainstream media outlets are continuing to find ways to try and tie Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, conservatives are not buying it. After the Russia collusion hoax, baseless impeachments, and more from Trump’s initial run for president, conservatives are openly calling “bulls**t” on the media’s reporting as they rally to Trump's defense.

