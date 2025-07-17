Mamdani 2.0: Minneapolis mayoral candidate reveals plan to destroy city

Omar Fateh is not only the first Somali-American and Muslim state senator, but he’s now gunning to be Minneapolis’ next mayor — and his plans appear to be copied right out of the radical leftist playbook from New York City’s socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

“Everyone keeps asking me, ‘Omar, why aren’t you doing more videos?’” Fateh said in a video uploaded to social media.

“As a state senator with a second full-time job and a kid on the way, I just haven’t been able to find the time. I’ve also been fighting for you, passing things like tuition-free college for working-class families, rideshare protections for our Uber and Lyft drivers, and the legalization of fentanyl testing strips,” Fateh continued.

Fateh went on to list the ways he plans to “make an affordable Minneapolis that works for everyone.”

First, he plans to “build a Minneapolis that working people can afford to call home.” Second, he wants to protect the city “from a hostile White House.” And third, he wants to “diversify” the city’s “public safety response.”

Fateh plans to accomplish his goals by increasing the minimum wage to $20 by 2028, incentivizing new construction and passing “rent stabilization to stop price gouging.”

“Protecting all of our communities from Donald Trump means not letting MPD interact with ICE,” Fateh explained in his social media campaign video, adding that “47% of calls to MPD can be diverted to a nonpolice response.”

Fateh is also a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

“So, this is sweeping the nation right now,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“And remember, we had the story yesterday that in the last nine years, George Soros has given $37 million to these kinds of candidates,” executive producer Keith Malinak explains.

“This is a different level than we’ve been experiencing in New York City or even Minneapolis. This is worse,” Gray adds.

