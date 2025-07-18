Retro kid-safe cartoons are back with launch of HopscotchTV

For years, parents have been wary about letting their children sit in front of the TV, not knowing what they will be exposed to and not having the time to monitor their kids' content. From the endless stream of woke nonsense to sensory overload slop from the likes of "CoComelon" and others, families have been at a loss for quality, kid-friendly content and have had no place to turn.

Luckily, parents can now rest assured that their kids will only be exposed to wholesome, family-friendly content with KidsTV, Inc.'s new streaming platform, HopscotchTV.

Founded by Ross Greenberg and Dave Harvilicz, who sought to find a solution to the lack of safe and high-quality kids' content for their own children, HopscotchTV is committed to delivering meaningful, engaging, and trusted entertainment for families.

'As parents, we wanted a platform we could trust — one that brings back the timeless shows we loved as kids while offering new stories that spark imagination and learning.'

In a key partnership with WildBrain, the home of a vast library of kids' and family content, HopscotchTV provides a platform for franchises like "Strawberry Shortcake," "Inspector Gadget," "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Danger Mouse," "Paddington Bear," and "Super Mario World," among many others.

On top of that, HopscotchTV is including an exciting expansion of the beloved educational series "Liberty's Kids," timed to celebrate America's 250th anniversary next year.

"As parents, we wanted a platform we could trust — one that brings back the timeless shows we loved as kids while offering new stories that spark imagination and learning," said Greenberg, co-founder of KidsTV, Inc. "HopscotchTV is our answer: a place where families can share in the joy of classic cartoons and look forward to fresh, meaningful content."

"We're passionate about creating a space that's both nostalgic and forward-thinking. With HopscotchTV, we're not just streaming shows — we're building a community where kids can explore, laugh, and learn, and parents can feel confident in what their children are watching," added Harvilicz.

Offering an introductory annual subscription at $49.99, HopscotchTV can be downloaded on the App Store and is compatible with major streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and mobile.

The service is designed to be kid-safe, ad-light, and easy to navigate, ensuring a seamless experience for viewers of all ages.