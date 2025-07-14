Former Israeli prime minister responds to accusations that Israel orchestrated Jeffrey Epstein 'blackmail ring'

A former Israeli prime minister released a statement addressing suspicions that Jeffrey Epstein was a part of an Israeli "blackmail ring" to compromise powerful figures.

Businessman Naftali Bennett served as prime minister in Israel from 2021 to 2022 and forcefully rejected a conspiracy theory pushed by some that Israel was behind the Epstein trafficking ring.

'There's a vicious wave of slander and lies against my country and my people, and we just won't take it anymore.'

"As a former Israeli Prime Minister, with the Mossad having reported directly to me, I say to you with 100% certainty: The accusation that Jeffrey Epstein somehow worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring is categorically and totally false," he wrote on social media.

Bennett went on to say Epstein's criminal conduct had nothing to do with the Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, or with the state of Israel.

"This accusation is a lie being peddled by prominent online personalities such as Tucker Carlson pretending they know things they don't. They just make things up, say it with confidence and these lies stick, because it's Israel," he continued.

"There's a vicious wave of slander and lies against my country and my people, and we just won't take it anymore," Bennett concluded.

Bennett was responding to comments made by Carlson in his speech at the Turning Point USA summit in Tampa, Florida. He claimed that Epstein was working for the Israeli government when he ran an underage sex trafficking ring.

“I've never met anyone who doesn't think that. I don't know any of them that hate Israel. But no one feels they can say that,” Carlson said.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump berated a reporter for asking him about the Epstein issue, which has divided many in the Trump camp and led to calls for resignation against U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. ... Are people still talking about this guy — this creep? That is unbelievable!" Trump said.

