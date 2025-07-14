‘Epstein is a CIA op’: How far up does the scandal REALLY go?

While just a few days ago the Trump administration told Americans that the case was closed on the Epstein investigation, a newly released FOIA request by Judicial Watch shows that the DOJ and FBI are still investigating Jeffrey Epstein.

“Is this a play? Is the DOJ still investigating Jeffrey Epstein, and maybe this is why they’re making the decisions that they are?” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales speculates, noting that as far back as February 2025, Judicial Watch filed three separate FOIA requests for records depicting the identities of clients or associates of Epstein.

Judicial Watch sued the Justice Department and FBI in April 2025 after they failed to respond all three times. Their delayed response came on July 7, and they claimed that “the FBI’s search efforts are ongoing.”

Gonzales is skeptical.

“It’s like, okay, did you guys have a bunch of documents deleted that you’re still looking for? Because if that’s the case, can you just tell us?” she says, to which BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens responds with his own theory.

“The CIA is who’s being protected here. The whole Epstein operation from the get-go is a CIA op — from Robert Maxwell to Ghislaine Maxwell. Jeffrey was a target. Robert handled Jeffrey. Robert gets killed on his yacht, gets thrown overboard. This is a CIA op,” Booyens tells Gonzales.

“With the breadth of information, of national intelligence, of people involved that they will never, never release,” he continues.

Booyens, who has been fighting human trafficking through Jaco Booyens Ministries, is well aware that Epstein’s conviction as a human trafficker means “he sold people to people for sex.”

“So to tell me,” he continues, “as a 31-year veteran expert in this, that Epstein and Maxwell had no clients is dead on its face.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.