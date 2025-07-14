Independent infighting? Ex-governor, embattled mayor determined to thwart socialist Mamdani

The drama surrounding the New York City mayoral race continues after radical Democratic Socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani came from behind to win the Democratic primary last month.

Just a few weeks ago, Mamdani overcame long odds to win the primary, trouncing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a legacy Democrat with almost universal name recognition, by 12 points. Cuomo conceded defeat on election night, admitting, "Tonight was not our night. Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night."

It appears that Cuomo is down but not out. On Monday, Cuomo announced that he will remain in the race as an independent. He claimed to be "in it to win it" and slammed Mamdani for offering "slick slogans but no real solutions."



Cuomo is not the only high-profile Democrat running as an independent. Current Mayor Eric Adams, elected in 2021 as a Democrat, is trying to keep his job as an independent.

Former federal prosecutor Jim Walden is likewise running as an independent.

With Curtis Sliwa running as a Republican, the field is crowded — a dynamic that strongly favors Mamdani. According to a Data for Progress poll conducted from July 1 to July 6, Mamdani holds a commanding lead among likely NYC voters, with 40% planning to pull the lever for him. Cuomo finished a distant second with just 24%. Adams and Sliwa were neck and neck for third at 15% and 14%, respectively, while Walden managed just 1%.

Spokesman Rich Azzopardi believes that Cuomo still has the best odds of defeating Mamdani, according to the New York Post.

Cuomo also reportedly has a plan to unify support against Mamdani down the stretch.

According to NewsNation, Cuomo is expected to pledge to drop out of the race in mid-September if he is not in the lead. He is also expected to call on Adams, Sliwa, and Walden to promise to do the same if they remain behind.

Adams seemed to dismiss Cuomo's reported plan to defeat Mamdani. "This kind of political double-dealing is exactly why so many New Yorkers have lost trust in [Cuomo]," Adams' campaign said in a press release, the Post reported.

"The people spoke loudly — he lost," the statement continued, referring to Cuomo's primary defeat. "Yet he continues to put himself over the number-one goal — beating Mamdani and securing our city’s future."

Adams' campaign also described Mamdani as an "inexperienced opponent" who nevertheless poses a "serious threat."

During the Bolivian Day Parade in Queens on Sunday, Adams also noted that, unlike Cuomo, he "didn’t lose" to Mamdani — or anyone else — in the Democratic primary, the Post reported. Of course, Adams couldn't have lost because he didn't participate in the primary, though whether he mentioned that fact to the media on Sunday is unclear.

When asked whether he would consider dropping out to help Cuomo, Adams, who until recently faced federal indictment, replied with bewilderment, "Are you kidding me?"

'Putting New York’s best interests over our personal ambitions is critical at this moment.'

Sliwa also said he has no plans to drop out. "I’m not going anywhere. I’m in it until Nov. 4," he said Sunday.

"I’m the only candidate with a major party nomination, a 50-year record of serving New Yorkers, and a real path to victory," Sliwa later told NewsNation. "While they play musical chairs on a sinking ship, I’m out campaigning in NYC, listening, leading, and fighting to win it for the people. Let the voters decide this November."

Walden, however, seems the most amenable to Cuomo's reported idea. In fact, he indicated that he was the one who first suggested it. "I am glad Andrew has agreed to adopt my pledge," Walden said in a statement to NewsNation. "I hope Eric and Curtis sign on as well. Putting New York’s best interests over our personal ambitions is critical at this moment."

