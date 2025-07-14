WATCH: Footage captures Karen Bass’ anti-ICE stunt that should have put her in handcuffs

The attacks against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement by radical leftists have become an epidemic. The Department of Homeland Security recently reported that violence against ICE officers and federal agents has skyrocketed nearly 700% since this time last year.

The rhetoric of Democrat officials is largely to blame, Pat Gray says. They are pouring fuel on the fire.

“The Democrats, these loudmouth insiders, are accessories to attempted murder at this point,” says Pat Gray, BlazeTV host of “Pat Gray Unleashed.” “They’re inciting all of this.”

And some of them are even going so far as to join in the action.

Pat plays helicopter footage from July 7 of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) confronting federal agents during a large-scale ICE operation at MacArthur Park and demanding that they leave immediately.

The camera zooms in to a tangle of people near a line of several ICE and other military vehicles. Bass, wearing a blue suit, can be seen surrounded by reporters and ICE agents. She speaks on a phone to someone she refers to as “the head of Customs.” The ICE agent nearest her suddenly says, “We’re departing.”

The operation ended with no arrests made — even though the targeted area was crime-infested.

When asked if she had a comment, Bass said, “My comment is they need to leave, and they need to leave right now. They need to leave because this is unacceptable.”

“Have we ever seen local officials like a mayor interfering with federal agents before?” asks Pat in disbelief.

“She needed to be the one that was hauled away there,” says co-host Keith Malinak.

And he isn’t being hyperbolic. The panel agrees that obstruction of justice such as that demonstrated by Mayor Karen Bass demands legal consequences.

To see the footage of Bass in action, watch the video above.

