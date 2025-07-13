Glenn Beck: Mamdani victory is ‘NOT A FLUKE’ — he’s Democrats’ 2028 vision for America

On July 1, Zohran Mamdani officially secured the Democratic mayoral nomination in New York City. The 33-year-old self-described socialist and longtime member of the Democratic Socialists of America, backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), openly supports the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement and refuses to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada.” His policy proposals include rent freezes, city-owned grocery stores, a $30 minimum wage, robust corporate tax increases, and a Department of Community Safety to reduce reliance on police.

His nomination has many in the country shaking their heads, but they should be doing much more than that, according to Glenn Beck.

“This is not just a local upset. This is a flashing red warning sign for where this country is headed if a lot more Americans do not wake up,” he warns.

Mamdani represents “the future that the left wants: a nation where free stuff flows like water, taxes choke the life out of ambition, and the very idea of America is rewritten to fit the Marxist playbook.”

Mamdani has been compared to other progressives, especially Beto O'Rourke, who was also a young rising star aiming to fundamentally change the nation. But Mamdani, Glenn says, is especially terrifying because his ideology is “the convergence of communism and Islamicism.”

While Mamdani would almost certainly dispute being called a communist, the truth, Glenn says, is that socialism is just “diet communism” — the “transition step in between capitalism and communism,” according to Karl Marx himself. Plus, “there is growing evidence that Mamdani is now an actual communist,” he says.

In 2019, Mamdani admitted that he was shaped by the writings of Marxist revolutionary Frantz Fanon. A year later, he posted the following to X, celebrating India’s election of a communist mayor and implying that he would bring the same communist policies to New York City.

In a 2021 campaign video, Mamdani expressed his intentions to “buy up housing on the private market and convert it to community ownership” — a communist fantasy that “usually ends with a bullet in people’s heads,” Glenn says.

And then there’s his Islamism to contend with.

“In college, [Mamdani] co-founded the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. They're the super, super classy group that was the main organizer of the anti-Israel protests and encampments on college campuses across the U.S. right after October 7 in the attack by Hamas,” Glenn says.

The day following the October 7 attacks, Mamdani posted the following tweet, in which he condemned neither Hamas nor terrorism:

“He has called Israel’s war in Gaza a genocide, sponsored a bill to block New York charities from funding groups tied to what he claims are Israeli war crimes, and he has vowed to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if he ever sets foot in New York City while he is mayor. And he doesn’t believe Israel has a right to exist as a Jewish state,” Glenn adds.

“This isn’t politics,” he warns. “This is a dangerous, deadly ideology that threatens New York City’s Jews, which make up the largest Jewish population outside of Israel.”

Mamdani’s rise “is not a fluke,” he warns. “It is a symptom of a Democratic party sprinting to the left.”

“His brand of friendly neighborhood communism — openly anti-capitalist, anti-Israel, and obsessed with equity — is the future the Democrats now have to bet on,” says Glenn. “Mamdani’s dystopian vision for the future of New York is the future that the left wants for all of us.”

He is laying the bricks for Ocasio-Cortez’s path to a presidential run.

“They are clearly grooming AOC for a 2028 presidential run,” Glenn says, “and Mamdani is part of that long game. He has appeared alongside AOC at public events in New York, reaching back to 2023, preaching the same socialist gospel: Free everything, tax the rich, dismantle capitalism.”

“Democrats are not flirting with socialism anymore. They are embracing it as their new identity,” he adds.

To hear more of Glenn’s predictions and analysis, watch the episode above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.