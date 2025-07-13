Protester arrested, charged for alleged violent outburst outside Charlie Kirk event

Yet another apparently unhinged protester allegedly attacked conservatives, video taken by Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas shows. According to police, this time he is actually facing consequences.

Video taken by Rosas seems to show the impassioned protester lunging at an attendee outside the Student Action Summit hosted by Chalie Kirk's organization Turning Point USA in Tampa, Florida. After he repeatedly yelled at the crowd and shoved one of the attendees, a police officer tackled him to the ground and detained him, according to the video.

'Mr. Smith is finding out Florida is not his home state of New York.'

🚨: Unhinged leftist stops his car in the middle of the road to charge towards SAS attendees. He attacks a man, runs away from police, trips, and gets arrested. pic.twitter.com/Yn6ePzioxy

— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 12, 2025

Rosas later reported that the alleged attacker, named Trevor Smith, was being charged with battery, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence. As of Sunday, he was still in jail in Hillsborough Country.

UPDATE: The man in the video is Trevor Smith. Along with being charged with battery and resisting arrest, he is also being charged with driving under the influence.



He is still in jail, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. https://t.co/FaxFaxqdaZ pic.twitter.com/qid1kxbWyl

— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 13, 2025

The video shows that Smith initially approached attendees, apparently taunting them and trying to get them to engage. When another attendee walked by he allegedly shoved him back several times before the police officer hopped the fence and pursued Smith.

Screenshot / Julio Rosas

Smith quickly retreated back to his car, which he left running in the street, before he tripped over the curb and fell to the ground. The police officer, who witnessed the whole altercation, quickly subdued and arrested Smith.

Screenshot / Julio Rosas

"Mr. Smith is finding out Florida is not his home state of New York," Rosas told Blaze News. "You will be held accountable if you’re driving under the influence, causing traffic disruptions, and attacking people in broad daylight in front of the police. I thank the Tampa Police Department for handling this situation swiftly."

