Glenn Beck breaks down in tears as ex-Muslim recounts being hung up and beaten, forced to marry Al-Qaeda terrorist

One of the biggest obstacles facing the West today is radical Islam — and not the kind that festers in the Middle East. The biggest threat exists right on European and American soil. The West has been infiltrated by design via a plot to collapse it from within.

Sadly, we’ve largely teed up this plot. Between open borders, partnering in pro-Palestine activism, the election of people like Zohran Mamdani, and constant cries of Islamophobia by progressives, the West is catapulting ever closer to an Islamic takeover.

Perhaps the people who are so keen to merge with the Islamic people and champion their causes should hear the story of Yasmine Mohammed — an ex-Muslim and human rights activist.

When she was just 19 years old, Yasmine was forced into an arranged marriage to Essam Marzouk, an Al-Qaeda operative, after a childhood of horrors beyond imagination. But this marriage didn’t take place in Iran, Afghanistan, or some other Islamic nation. It happened in Vancouver, Canada. Her book, “Unveiled: How Western Liberals Empower Radical Islam,” details the abuses and horrors she suffered at the hands of her nightmarish stepfather and husband and the Canadian government’s dismissal of her plight.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn invited Yasmine to share her tragic story and her warning for the West. What she told him brought him to tears.

Early childhood

When Yasmine was very young, her parents divorced, and her mother remarried an Egyptian Islamist as his second of two wives. Immediately, “everything became haram — everything became forbidden,” says Yasmine. “Hijab was put on me. ... I had to cover everything except for my face and hands up until I was 19, where even my face and hands got covered in black as well.”

Yasmine’s stepfather was a harsh and rigid tyrant. Anyone and anything that wasn’t considered Muslim was strictly forbidden. Once, when Yasmine wrote her name in a book as “Jasmine” instead of “Yasmine,” her stepfather interpreted it to mean that she wanted “to be Western.” Determined to teach her “a very strong lesson,” he “hung [her] upside down” on the same hook used for animal sacrifices during the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha — the Festival of Sacrifice. He then “whipped” her in places that would remain “hidden.”

These inverted lashings continued over the years, with the whippings growing more severe once she began wearing a hijab that kept the marks concealed.

"[He] whipped me to the point of me passing out because I was crying so much, and I couldn't breathe. ... My face, my nose, my throat, my eyes — everything was filled with mucus,” she recounts, noting that her mother was concerned by these whippings, not because her daughter was being tortured to near death, but because she was afraid of getting in trouble with the Canadian authorities.

“She wasn't like this. Nobody in her family was like this,” Yasmine says. “Once she became indoctrinated into this ideology and once she married this Islamist man, she turned into this monster.”

“All she wanted was for Islam to win and for the West to be dismantled, and if it meant that she had to beat her daughter up to get her daughter to understand that that's what needed to be done, then she was fine to do that. In fact, she was fine to kill me,” she tells Glenn. “When I took off my hijab, I had to escape from her and run for my life because she was so angry.”

Late childhood

For a brief time, Yasmine attended a public high school because there were no Islamic high school options. Much to her mother’s dismay, Yasmine thrived in public school.

“She thought sending me to a public school with hijab on that I was going to be ostracized and bullied and that I would learn that these non-Muslims were nothing but trouble ... but instead I made friends with them, and I was happy to be there, and that just killed her,” Yasmine says. Furious, her mother determined she would be homeschooled after the school year ended.

Yasmine’s drama teacher noticed her change in demeanor and inquired about it, and Yasmine told him about her mother’s plans to squash the taste of happiness public school had given her. Her teacher’s kindness led Yasmine to eventually confide in him about the abuse she was suffering at home. “I shared with him everything, not knowing that as a teacher in a public school, it was his legal responsibility to contact the authorities, and that’s what he did,” she tells Glenn.

Police and child protective services launched an investigation into their family, which included Yasmine, her sister, her mother, her stepfather, and his two children from another wife. This was actually the second investigation, as another teacher had already reported suspected abuse to CPS when she noticed bruises in the shape of fingers on Yasmine’s stepsister’s face. The girl denied being abused, however, and the initial case was closed.

Sadly, the second case ended similarly, but unlike her stepsister, Yasmine was candid about the horrors she was suffering. “We went through the whole investigative system and the whole court case and everything. In the end, the judge said, ‘This is a cultural issue; this is a religious issue. He has the right to discipline his kids how he sees fit, and it's not our place to intervene,’” says Yasmine. “I had told them about all of the beatings with the belts, and I told him about the hanging upside down and everything, and they still said, ‘Well, that's just your culture; that's just your ethnicity, your religion, your race, your whatever. You're just going to have to endure.’”

Feeling there was no escape from the nightmare of her life, 13-year-old Yasmine tried to commit suicide.

Marriage

When Yasmine was 19, her mother specifically chose a man who she thought was “strong enough to control [her].”

This man — Essam Marzouk — is currently serving prison time in Egypt for his terrorism. He was “someone who would beat me and swear at me and spit on me and cover me head to toe in black,” Yasmine says. “He used to cover the windows in paper to make sure that if the curtains moved, nobody would see me inside literal prison.”

“I had to accept being raped and beaten by him because according to the Hadith and the Quran, a man has that right to do that to his wife,” she says.

It wasn’t long before Yasmine was pregnant. Her husband and her mother began making plans to take the baby girl to Egypt for “female genital mutilation” — a common practice in Islam.

“That's when I had to escape,” she says.

To hear more of Yasmine’s story and her warning for what is coming to the West, watch the complete interview above.

