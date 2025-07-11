Establishment Dems say Mamdani and his allies are in for a ‘painful lesson’

While many regard Zohran Mamdani as a Democratic rising star, fault lines are beginning to emerge between the mayoral hopeful and the party establishment.

Mamdani emerged as the frontrunner in New York City's mayoral primary in June, securing a healthy lead over disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D). Although some New York progressives came out in support of the self-proclaimed socialist, top Democrats have not welcomed him with open arms.

'If Team Gentrification wants a primary fight, our response will be forceful and unrelenting.'

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Throughout the mayoral race, Congress' top New York Democrats have withheld from endorsing Mamdani altogether. Both House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have refrained from explicitly supporting Mamdani, although both congratulated him after winning his primary.

"Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani on a decisive primary victory," Jeffries said in a post on X. "Assemblyman Mamdani ran a strong campaign that relentlessly focused on the economy and bringing down the high cost of living in New York City. We spoke this morning and plan to meet in Central Brooklyn shortly."

"I have known Mamdani since we worked together to provide debt relief for thousands of beleaguered taxi drivers & fought to stop a fracked gas plant in Astoria," Schumer said in a post on X. "He ran an impressive campaign that connected with New Yorkers about affordability, fairness, & opportunity."

Notably, neither of these statements included endorsements.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Since Mamdani's decisive victory, tensions have ramped up. Progressives have increasingly pushed primary threats, with some of Mamdani's allies, like the Democratic Socialists of America, reportedly eyeing Jeffries' seat.

“His leadership has left a vacuum that organizations like DSA are filling," Gustavo Gordillo, co-chair of the NYC DSA, told CNN. "I think that is more important right now."

Jeffries' team promptly hit back at Mamdani's allies, whom they called "Team Gentrification," saying they will teach challengers a "painful lesson."

“Leader Hakeem Jeffries is focused on taking back the House from the MAGA extremists who just ripped health care away from millions of Americans,” André Richardson, Jeffries' senior adviser, told CNN.

“However, if Team Gentrification wants a primary fight, our response will be forceful and unrelenting. We will teach them and all of their incumbents a painful lesson on June 23, 2026,” Richardson added.

