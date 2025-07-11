Texas man allegedly threatened to shoot Trump on visit to flooding disaster: 'I won't miss'

President Donald Trump is visiting the victims of the flooding disaster in Texas, but one man took the opportunity to allegedly make a death threat and win a free trip to jail.

Robert Herrera, 52, of San Antonio allegedly made the threat on social media by implying that he would shoot the president on his visit to Kerr County. Trump previously survived an assassination attempt by mere inches during a Pennsylvania rally.

Herrera allegedly replied, 'I'll just come for you,' and added an image of loaded magazines and an assault rifle.

Herrera was taken into custody on Thursday evening, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Texas.

Court documents said that Herrera had posted the threat the same day in the Facebook comments section of a news outlet's article about Trump visiting Texas.

He allegedly posted the message, "I won't miss," on a photograph from the 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the president.

When another account responded to him, "You won't get the chance, I promise," Herrera allegedly replied, "I'll just come for you," and added an image of loaded magazines and an assault rifle.

He is charged with making threats against the president and transmitting interstate threatening communications, and he faces five years in prison for each count if convicted.

RELATED: Elderly man arrested for making death threats against Trump on Facebook: 'I am your assassin'

The San Antonio Police Department provided assistance to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service in the investigation.

Officials said Friday that 121 people died from the flooding and another 160 remain missing. Some on the left have tried to pin the blame for the disaster on cuts to the federal government by Trump, but his officials have vehemently denied the allegations.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!