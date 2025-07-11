Bongino and Bondi clash over botched handling of Epstein files

Attorney General Pam Bondi's handling of the Epstein files sparked outrage among conservatives, supporters of President Donald Trump, and even among FBI leadership.

The dramatic Epstein saga has caused a rift between FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino and Bondi in recent days, one source familiar with the matter confirmed to Blaze News. Other reports indicate that Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel are both threatening to leave the bureau altogether unless Bondi is removed from office.

'Fire Pam Bondi. Keep Dan Bongino.'

As tensions emerge between the FBI and DOJ leadership, the MAGA base has made clear where its support lies.

"There is no question that the base is behind Bongino," conservative commentator and reporter Julie Kelly said in a post on X. "I respect Pam Bondi and understand the immense challenge at taking the reins of such a systemically corrupt agency. But the self inflicted wounds and unforced errors are consuming attention away from other DOJ/FBI achievements. Time is ticking away and something drastic needs to change immediately."

"It would be a huge loss for the country if we lost Dan Bongino at the FBI," TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk wrote in a post on X.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck made a similar appeal to Trump, urging him to put Bongino over Bondi.

"America can't lose Dan Bongino," Beck said in a post on Instagram. "He has so much credibility. Everybody knows him, loves him. Pam Bondi has created so much doubt and chaos in this whole thing. There's no reason for all of this."

"Either it's a massive cover-up, or she's just fouled this up every single time," Beck added. "Please, let's not lose Dan Bongino. If there's a choice — I hope not — but please, fire Pam Bondi. Keep Dan Bongino."

Following Bondi's now-infamous Epstein memo, which the DOJ leaked to the Beltway corporate outlet Axios, the administration has spent days doing damage control. Trump reiterated his support for Patel and Bongino in a Truth Social post on Monday, though he notably refrained from providing Bondi with the same praise.

"The FBI, under the direction of Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, is back to the basics: Locking up criminals, and cleaning up America’s streets." Trump said in the post. "We have the Greatest Law Enforcement professionals in the World, but 'Politics' and Corrupt Leadership often prevented them from doing their job. That is no longer the case, and now, they have been unleashed to do their jobs, and they are doing just that. Keep it up — MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!"

