Are Epstein's ‘blackmail videos’ being used for leverage RIGHT NOW?

To the disbelief of truth-seekers everywhere, the DOJ and FBI have determined in a two-page memo released this week that there was no proof Jeffrey Epstein had been working a vast blackmail operation and that there was no "client list.”

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list,’” the memo reads. “There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

However, many Americans still question whether or not they’re being told the truth, especially considering that the amount of power one could gain from having possession of the list is astronomical.

-

“That is extraordinary power,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck tells ATF whistleblower John Dodson. “Any confidence that it’s not being used?”

“I have confidence that it’s not being used in that the fact that the people that it hurts the most are in control over it. Maybe that’s the case — why it’s not being used,” Dodson responds. “I would almost argue that it would be a better state of the world if a Hoover FBI had it, right, and leveraged it against everybody.”

“Would be better than the people that were directly involved having it,” he adds.

“So that implies that people in the government were involved in that,” Glenn says.

“I mean, I think so. That’s merely my opinion, but I don’t think that stuff happens with the names that have been floated around there without the government involved. And again, it’s the government. It is so huge and it is so powerful, and it has ultimately zero accountability,” Dodson says.

“American people think that there’s accountability. There is none,” he adds.

