Karen Bass says CHIRLA will hand out cash assistance for illegal aliens raided by ICE

Democrat Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Friday that she was taking many more steps to oppose the mass deportation order by President Donald Trump.

Among those policies is the establishment of a philanthropy-funded program that would provide cash assistance to the families affected by federal immigration enforcement operations.

CHIRLA has been accused of funneling taxpayer money to anti-ICE protests and allegedly playing a part in the rioting and violence.

Bass said in a media briefing that an executive order she was signing was meant to "provide protection for immigrants who might be attending a city event or at a city property," while the city stays within the bounds of the law.

Part of that effort included cash assistance in the form of cards that would have several hundred dollars on them, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"You have people who don't want to leave their homes, who are not going to work, and they are in need of cash," Bass said.

She said the cards will be handed out by immigration advocacy groups, including the controversial organization Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles. CHIRLA has been accused of funneling taxpayer money to anti-ICE protests and allegedly playing a part in the rioting and violence.

The funding for the cards will come from philanthropic partners, according to Bass.

She went on to say that the city is requesting information about the raids from the federal government.

"We are submitting a FOIA, a Freedom of Information Act request, regarding the dates and locations of all enforcement activities in Los Angeles," she said.

RELATED: House Republicans investigating CHIRLA nonprofit over alleged role in ICE rioting

"I think you heard me repeat, every time I speak before you, that when people are taken from our city, we do not necessarily know where they are going. They are not provided regular access to families or to legal counsel," she added. "And that the family members that are left behind don't know whether their family members are in the city, in the state, or even in the country."

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles for allegedly interfering with federal operations through their sanctuary city policies in defense of illegal aliens.

Los Angeles has in turn joined a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union accusing the federal government of unlawfully deporting migrants and of violations of due process laws.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!