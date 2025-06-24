House Republicans investigating CHIRLA nonprofit over alleged role in ICE rioting

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and two other Republicans signed a letter to an immigrant rights nonprofit asking for information linking them to the Los Angeles ICE riots.

Protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Los Angeles spiraled into days of violence and vandalism and led to National Guard and U.S. Marine troops being sent out to provide security.

'This raises concerns that CHIRLA may be using federal funds to support violent criminal activity that impedes the enforcement of federal immigration law.'

In the wake of the rioting, some independent investigators began to link the rioting with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization closely aligned with Democrats.

On Tuesday, House Republicans sent a letter to CHIRLA requesting information documenting where the money was spent in order to determine whether taxpayer funds had been used to fuel the violent riots, according to the New York Post.

The letter said that CHIRLA had received nearly $1 million in taxpayer-funded grants during the Biden-Harris administration.

"This raises concerns that CHIRLA may be using federal funds to support violent criminal activity that impedes the enforcement of federal immigration law," the letter reads. "As part of our constitutional oversight responsibilities, we request your voluntary cooperation with our oversight of this matter."

A spokesperson for CHIRLA had previously admitted that the group had organized a press event against ICE ahead of the protests, and had organized "legal observers" to immigration courts and detention centers, but denied any involvement in the protests.

“We have not participated, coordinated, or been part of the protests being registered in Los Angeles other than the press conference and rally cited above,” the spokesperson said.

Independent investigation from DataRepublican found that CHIRLA had obtained $34 million from California, an amount that had skyrocketed from the $12 million the group had received the year prior.

The judiciary committee gave CHIRLA until July 8 to comply with the request.