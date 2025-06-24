Video shows SoCal vice mayor reportedly issue ICE resistance challenge to violent street gangs: Where are 'all the cholos'?

The vice mayor of a small city in Los Angeles County may be regretting her apparent taunting challenge to gang members to organize resistance to Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation operations after the feds reportedly opened an investigation about the post.

Cynthia Gonzalez reportedly posted a video of herself asking gang members in Los Angeles why they haven't stepped up to defend their turf against federal agents as the feud between local officials and the Trump administration continues.

'You guys tag everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood's being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain't a peep out of you!'

"Not for nothing, but I want to know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles," said Gonzalez in a video posted on social media by Bill Melugin of Fox News.

"Cholos" refers to Hispanics, primarily Mexican-Americans, who are gang members. She went on to call out specific gangs of the area by name, including Florencia 13, which is connected to the Mexican Mafia.

"18th Street, Florencia, where is the leadership at? Because you guys are all about territory, 'This is 18th Street,' and, 'This is Florencia.' You guys tag everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood's being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain't a peep out of you!" she continued.

"It's everybody else who's not about the gang life that's out there protesting and speaking up. We're out there, like, fighting our turf! Protecting our turf, protecting our people! And like where you at?" she added.

"Bien calladitos!" she repeats, which is Spanish for "very quiet!"

"Dude, they're running amok all up on your streets! On your streets and in your city! And [look], when the big gangs, the guns come in, nothing but like quiet, and we're out here, the regular ones that have never been jumped in, out here, calling things out, trying to organize people, trying to do the thing!" Gonzalez continued.

"So don't be trying to claim no block, no nothing, if you're not showing up right now, trying to like help out and organize. I don't want to hear a peep out of you once they're gone!" she added.

She reportedly later deleted the video.

Melugin said that federal sources told him FBI agents had visited her home, and an investigation was opened into the video. The FBI told Fox it could not confirm or deny the investigation.

He also said he reached out to Gonzales and the city of Cudahy but received no response.

Although Cudahy is a small town by area, which is just above one square mile, it has among the highest density ratios in the U.S. because of its 22,800 residents.

