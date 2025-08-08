Kash Patel TAKES DOWN corrupt FBI officials

In a recent article published by the Daily Mail, the headline “Trump starts firing purge of top FBI agents opposed to his administration as they decry ‘retribution’” attempts to victimize the FBI agents recently fired — but it fails to mention that at least two of those agents were more than just “opposed” to his administration.

Steven Jensen and Walter Giardina worked for the former administration — and in Giardina's case, he was willing to do almost anything to stop Trump from getting into office.

Brian Driscoll was a former FBI acting director appointed in January 2025, replaced by Kash Patel. Jensen was acting director of the FBI’s Washington field office and was heavily involved in the January 6 investigation.

“Gone. No, thank you. We don’t need that anymore. No, we’re not into political persecution,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

Giardina was a special agent who investigated Trump adviser Peter Navarro and also played a significant role in Crossfire Hurricane. He was also a part of special counsel Mueller’s investigation, as well as the Dan Scavino, Roger Stone, and Hillary Clinton cases.

And a June press release from the office of Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) included even more damning information.

The press release revealed that Giardina “was an initial recipient of the Steele dossier and falsely said that the report was corroborated as true” and that he had “stated openly his animosity toward President Trump and made known his personal motivation to investigate Trump.”

Giardina also “electronically wiped the laptop he was assigned while working for special counsel Mueller outside of established protocol for record preservation, raising the possibility that he destroyed government records” and “instructed agents to use false Emolument predication on President Trump to ‘dig around.’”

That’s not all. He was also a case agent assigned to the Crimson River case, later changed to Red Maasari. The case was leaked to the Washington Post “roughly 90 days before the presidential election, in an attempt to falsely discredit President Trump.”

“That means they knew it was not true, and they wanted to discredit him anyway,” Gonzales says, disturbed.

“I am hopeful that that is going to trickle down. It just can’t stop here,” she adds.

