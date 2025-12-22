Tulsi Gabbard warns: Powerful foreign allies eager to pull US into war with Russia

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told the AmericaFest crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday that key global allies are hoping to drag the United States into a war with Russia.

Gabbard explained that the "warmongers in the deep state" are blocking Russia and Ukraine from reaching a peace agreement, undermining President Donald Trump's efforts.

'We cannot allow this to happen.'

"Predictably, they use the same old tactics that they've always used. The deep state within the intelligence community weaponizes 'intelligence' to try to undermine progress," she stated, motioning air quotes.

Gabbard said these deep-staters then leak that so-called "intelligence" to their friends in the "mainstream propaganda media" to propel a false narrative.

She went on to accuse the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization of wanting to pull the U.S. into direct battle with Russia.

"[Deep-staters] foment fear and hysteria as a way to justify the continuing of the war and their efforts to undermine President Trump's efforts towards peace," Gabbard said. "And do so in this case in order to try to pull the U.S. military into a direct conflict with Russia, which is ultimately what the EU and NATO want."

"We cannot allow this to happen," she declared.

During her AmFest speech, Gabbard also warned about the threat of Islamist ideology.

"There's a threat to our freedom that is not often talked about enough. And it is the greatest near- and long-term threat to both our freedom and our security, and that is the threat of Islamist ideology," she said.

Gabbard's comments prompted cheers and applause from the audience.

She argued that, at its core, Islam is a political ideology that seeks to implement a "global caliphate" that would destroy freedom through Sharia law.

"This is already underway in places like Houston. This is not something that may possibly happen; it is already happening here within our borders," she continued. "Paterson, New Jersey, is proud to call themselves the first Muslim city."

You can view Gabbard's remarks about Islamist ideology beginning at the 6:50 mark in the below video:

Gabbard added that Islamist ideology "is propagated by people who not only do not believe in freedom, their fundamental ideology is antithetical to the foundation that we find in our Constitution and Bill of Rights, which is that our Creator endowed upon us inalienable rights. The right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

