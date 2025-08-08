All 6 Cincinnati mob attack suspects indicted, hit with more charges — and could get decades behind bars

All six Cincinnati mob attack suspects were indicted Friday and hit with additional charges, WLWT-TV reported.

The station said all six suspects were indicted on eight charges each: three counts of felonious assault, three counts of assault, and two counts of aggravated riot.

WLWT said each suspect faces up to 29.5 years in prison if convicted on all eight charges.

"What I saw on video is not the Cincinnati I know and love," Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said when announcing the indictments, the station reported. "These charges hold those involved in the attack accountable."

WLWT said the following five suspects have appeared in court: 39-year-old Jermaine Matthews, 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon, 34-year-old Montianez Merriweather, 25-year-old Aisha Devaughn, and 37-year-old Dominique Kittle.

Patrick Rosemond, 38, was arrested Monday in Georgia and was set for extradition back to Cincinnati.

Rosemond is the male "accused of hitting the victim named Holly," WLWT said in a previous story. Holly is the woman who was punched in the face by a male during the mob beatdown — and appeared to be knocked out as a result.

Cellphone video of the mob attack (1:34 mark) shows Holly, who's wearing a blue dress, apparently trying to intervene on behalf of a beaten-up man, but instead, another female punches her in the back of the head — and seconds later, a male punches her in the face, knocking her flat on her back on the street.

Republican U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio last week shared grisly images of Holly's face that appeared to have been taken soon after the attack and showed her with a horrific black eye and massive bruising.

"This is Holly," Moreno wrote on X. "She wanted to have a nice evening out with friends. Instead, she got this."

Vivek Ramaswamy — who's running for Ohio governor — shared a disturbing close-up image of Holly's face after she hit the ground; her eyes are wide open, and her body is motionless. Video shows a few people soon trying to help her up.

Holly later recorded a tearful video in which she thanked those who've supported her.

She also spoke at a Wednesday news conference:

You can view cellphone videos of the mob attack here, here, here, here, and here.

Police on Friday also released bodycam video showing the aftermath of the mob attack.

The NAACP released a statement Friday morning saying the organization is "disheartened by the violence," WLWT reported.

"It appears that a lot of bad decisions were made by various people, and as such, we ask that a thorough investigation by local law enforcement officials be permitted to be fully conducted to allow all persons involved to be given their day in court," the NAACP added, according to the station. "However, we are extremely concerned that video footage appears to have been used to bring potential participants in the brawl to face consequences and not the individual who appears to have been the verbal and physical initiator of the incident."



The NAACP's statement also notes that "the community needs to have an answer regarding the lack of charges."

Blaze News on Friday reached out to police and asked if they anticipate any more charges, particularly in regard to the individual the NAACP presumably referenced — a male seen on video issuing a face slap prior to the mob attack. Indeed, Mayor Aftab Pureval last Friday said that male is being "actively investigated."

But police had no specifics, telling Blaze News only that it's "still an open and active investigation."

