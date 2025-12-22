Glenn Beck: Brown University killer fits a chilling pattern of evil and self-destruction

On Dec. 13, Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente opened fire inside the Barus and Holley building at Brown University, where he killed students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov and wounded nine others.

Valente then fled to Brookline, Massachusetts, where he is believed to have shot and killed Nuno Loureiro, an MIT nuclear science and engineering professor from Portugal. The suspect was finally found dead in New Hampshire after a manhunt that lasted for days.

While the motive is still being investigated, Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck believes whatever it was, it may have had extremely sinister and demonic roots.

“Some students remember, they said he screamed out, 'Allahu Akbar.’ Apparently now, people are saying, ‘I think he was barking,’” Glenn explains.

“If you’re barking, that might be a sign of, the guy was completely out of his mind,” he continues, pointing out that the shooter also killed himself after taking several lives.

“What’s interesting to me is how many of these people are — they go and do something, and then they kill themselves,” Glenn says, relating it to Steve Deace’s movie “Nefarious.”

“In ‘Nefarious,’ Satan has possessed this guy. And once in a while, Satan lets him come out, and the guy’s like, ‘Help me, help me, please help me’ ... and then Satan takes control of him again. And what happens?” Glenn asks.

“He kills himself,” he answers.

“I think, unlike any time before in my lifetime, you can see this is evil. There is a force that seems to be sweeping the entire world. All of these people do these horrendous things, and then they shoot themselves. ... It’s almost as if evil is playing with these people, getting them to do all of this horrible, horrible stuff,” he continues.

After they’re finished, “Boom. They kill themselves. Because they’re just a meat puppet of evil, and they’re of no use to evil.”

“They’ve done their job,” Glenn adds.

